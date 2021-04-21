Little League: Flying Squirrels, Skeeters claim opening-day wins

McDowell County Little League held its Opening Day on Saturday afternoon at Big League Camp.

Here is a recap of the action from Saturday in the 9-12 year-old Majors.

Flying Squirrels 11, Sharks 1

The Flying Squirrels were victorious by an 11-1 score over the Sharks.

The Squirrels recorded just three hits in the game but all three of them were very beneficial. Taylor Childers went 1-for-1 with two walks and scored twice.

A.J. Mackey was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the third inning, and scored twice. Samuel Greene accounted for the last of the night, a grand-slam, inside-the-park home run, also in the third.

Gage Proctor took the win on the mound, allowing a run on two hits and striking out six.

Tanner Lowery (1-2) and Kiryn Johnson (1-2) each had a hit for the Sharks.

Grasshoppers 10, Yard Goats 2

The second game on Saturday was a pitcher’s duel until the fifth inning, when the Grasshoppers erupted for six runs to pull away by a 10-2 margin.