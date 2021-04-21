Little League: Flying Squirrels, Skeeters claim opening-day wins

McDowell County Little League held its Opening Day on Saturday afternoon at Big League Camp.
Here is a recap of the action from Saturday in the 9-12 year-old Majors.
Flying Squirrels 11, Sharks 1
The Flying Squirrels were victorious by an 11-1 score over the Sharks.
The Squirrels recorded just three hits in the game but all three of them were very beneficial. Taylor Childers went 1-for-1 with two walks and scored twice.
A.J. Mackey was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the third inning, and scored twice. Samuel Greene accounted for the last of the night, a grand-slam, inside-the-park home run, also in the third.
Gage Proctor took the win on the mound, allowing a run on two hits and striking out six.
Tanner Lowery (1-2) and Kiryn Johnson (1-2) each had a hit for the Sharks.
Grasshoppers 10, Yard Goats 2
The second game on Saturday was a pitcher’s duel until the fifth inning, when the Grasshoppers erupted for six runs to pull away by a 10-2 margin.
Jacoby Dale was on point for the Grasshoppers, allowing two earned runs on four hits with 17 strikeouts on Saturday. Jacob Brown also had a strong outing for the Yard Goats with 12 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. However, Brown was forced out due to reaching the 85-pitch mark.
Dale went 3-for-3 and Jayden Bell was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Kaden Buchanan (2-3, double, triple) and Brown (2-3, RBI) had multi-hit outings.
Skeeters 18, River Bandits 6
In Saturday’s finale, the Skeeters outlasted the River Bandits by an 18-6 margin.
Bayz White led the Skeeters, going 4-for-5 with two triples, a double and seven RBIs. Jason Boyd (3RBIs) and Jalen Parker added three hits each and Lucas Wasman belted two hits.
Cade Galbreath went 2-for-2 for the River Bandits, including an inside-the-park home run. Levi Self and Jacob Beheler added a hit each.
Note: McDowell County Little League is the home of over 20 teams for children ages 5-16 across McDowell County. Games are played on weekdays at Big League Camp starting at 5:30 p.m.