 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Little League: Flying Squirrels, Skeeters claim opening-day wins
0 comments

Little League: Flying Squirrels, Skeeters claim opening-day wins

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

McDowell County Little League held its Opening Day on Saturday afternoon at Big League Camp.

Here is a recap of the action from Saturday in the 9-12 year-old Majors.

Flying Squirrels 11, Sharks 1

The Flying Squirrels were victorious by an 11-1 score over the Sharks.

The Squirrels recorded just three hits in the game but all three of them were very beneficial. Taylor Childers went 1-for-1 with two walks and scored twice.

A.J. Mackey was 1-for-3 with a two-run home run in the third inning, and scored twice. Samuel Greene accounted for the last of the night, a grand-slam, inside-the-park home run, also in the third.

Gage Proctor took the win on the mound, allowing a run on two hits and striking out six.

Tanner Lowery (1-2) and Kiryn Johnson (1-2) each had a hit for the Sharks.

Grasshoppers 10, Yard Goats 2

The second game on Saturday was a pitcher’s duel until the fifth inning, when the Grasshoppers erupted for six runs to pull away by a 10-2 margin.

Jacoby Dale was on point for the Grasshoppers, allowing two earned runs on four hits with 17 strikeouts on Saturday. Jacob Brown also had a strong outing for the Yard Goats with 12 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings. However, Brown was forced out due to reaching the 85-pitch mark.

Dale went 3-for-3 and Jayden Bell was 2-for-4 and drove in three runs. Kaden Buchanan (2-3, double, triple) and Brown (2-3, RBI) had multi-hit outings.

Skeeters 18, River Bandits 6

In Saturday’s finale, the Skeeters outlasted the River Bandits by an 18-6 margin.

Bayz White led the Skeeters, going 4-for-5 with two triples, a double and seven RBIs. Jason Boyd (3RBIs) and Jalen Parker added three hits each and Lucas Wasman belted two hits.

Cade Galbreath went 2-for-2 for the River Bandits, including an inside-the-park home run. Levi Self and Jacob Beheler added a hit each.

Note: McDowell County Little League is the home of over 20 teams for children ages 5-16 across McDowell County. Games are played on weekdays at Big League Camp starting at 5:30 p.m.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Ralph Lauren unveils new Team USA uniforms

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics