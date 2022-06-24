Little League All-Star season underway

Little League baseball all-star season is here and McDowell County is fielding several teams for the 2022 season.

The North Carolina District 1 baseball tournament for 10-12 year-old baseball was hosted by McDowell County this week at Maple Leaf Sports Complex. McDowell County went 1-2 in the tournament, finishing in third place behind Cherryville and Rutherfordton Little Leagues.

Forest City 11, McDowell 1 (Monday)

McDowell, in its tournament opener on Monday, was overpowered at the plate in an 11-1 loss to Rutherfordton. Pitcher Brody Fowler held McDowell to just four hits on Monday, striking out 13 batters.

Jacob Brown had three of the hits for McDowell in the leadoff spot in the order and Samuel Greene (1-for-3) accounted for the fourth hit on Monday.

Rutherfordton scored single runs in the first three innings of the contest to jump out to an early lead. But in the fourth, the game was blown open by Rutherfordton as they scored six times. Brown, who started on the mound for McDowell in the first game, exited due to pitch count in the fourth.

The lone run scored by McDowell came in the fifth inning. Brown singled up the middle on an 0-2 count with two outs. He took second on a steal and third on a wild pitch. Greene then reached on an infield single to the right side, scoring Brown to break up the shutout bid.

McDowell 6, Forest City 4 (Tuesday)

In Tuesday’s second game of the district tournament, McDowell’s offense awakened somewhat in a 6-4 win over Forest City.

While collecting only five hits, McDowell was aggressive on the base paths and took advantage of four errors made by Forest City. Jacob Brown, for the second game, was effective in the leadoff spot, going 2-for-4 and scoring twice. Samuel Greene added two more hits and Austen Grindstaff was 1-for-3 and scored once.

The offense was enough for Aiden Pittman, who tossed the complete-game victory. Pittman, who has been a very efficient pitcher all spring in the league, showed that value in Tuesday’s win, tossing 69 pitches over six innings. Pittman allowed four runs on six hits and struck out seven batters. Forest City’s Riley Terry was the biggest nemesis of Pittman on Tuesday as he belted a pair of home runs and drove in three of the four runs.

Rutherfordton 13, McDowell 1 (Wednesday)

In the finale on Wednesday, Rutherfordton jumped out to an early lead, scoring six times off McDowell pitching, and quickly pulled away, eliminating the host team.

Jacob Brown finished out a strong showing at Districts going 2-for-2. Tanner Lowery also singled in the second inning accounting for just three hits by the team overall.

Rutherfordton and Cherryville played on Friday night in the district championship game.

NOTES: In other Little League news, McDowell’s 11-12 year-old softball all-stars took the District 1 title, beating Forest City twice (18-1, 15-4) to advance to the Little League State Tournament in Rowan County in early July.

Also joining the 11-12 girls as district champions was the girls’ coach-pitch team. The 9-10 year-old softball team took second place last weekend at the District level.

Two more tournaments began on Saturday. The 7-8 machine-pitch all-stars played at the District level. All games were hosted by Big League Camp. Results were not available at press time.

The districts for 8-10 baseball were played at Dunbar Elementary School in Forest City. McDowell began play in that age group Saturday.