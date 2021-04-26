Let's try this again: Titans open baseball season a year after COVID shut them down

The 2021 baseball season for McDowell High School begins on Tuesday and this year’s team features a ton of experience on the diamond.
It’s that experience that is expected to play a big role in the Titans’ success.
McDowell will feature a roster of half a dozen seniors, all of them returning starters, most of whom will be entering their third year as varsity players. That, plus eight more juniors who will fill in the holes on the roster, will give head coach Alex Smith a veteran squad that is looking to compete in the always-competitive Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.
“This conference year in and year out has been a tough baseball conference and this year should be no different,” said Smith. “Our kids have been working hard and it’s been a really long break for us since last playing, at least as McDowell High School goes. But we are excited and ready for Tuesday night. I feel that this team can compete in this league.”
Baseball is the last of the traditional spring sports to kick off during this 2020-21 COVID school year. The Titans’ last played game was on March 13, 2020, at St. Stephens. A matter of hours after the game was completed, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association suspended all athletics as the pandemic was spreading through the entire country. The Titans’ abbreviated season ended with a 4-2 record.
Even though organized high school athletics ended abruptly, the program was slowly able to get back into workouts and some non-school affiliated games later in the summer and fall of last year. The roster was able to build some team chemistry during the offseason and that should put the Titans in a position to compete from the get-go in what will be a 14-game sprint that begins at home Tuesday against Watauga.
The pitching staff will be anchored by three-year starter Chapel Matson. In three outings last spring, Matson picked up two wins, posting a 2.10 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 10 innings. Those numbers, combined with his 30 strikeouts in 24 innings as a sophomore, indicate that Matson has the ability to put up some good numbers this year as a senior. He will be followed in the rotation by Dusty Revis, who has physically matured into a solid baseball player and athlete.
Revis was a reserve last season and had three, one-inning outings, striking out five batters. He will be looked upon to carry significant innings this year.
“I feel like we have two pretty solid starters on the rotation,” said Smith. “Chapel has been with us for three years now on varsity and I feel he’s going to do some great things for us. Dusty is a kid who if you saw him a couple years ago, you would barely recognize him now. Physically he’s a different player and has matured. He’s a talented kid and is capable of giving us extended innings as well.”
The rest of the staff will feature a bevy of junior reserves including Caleb Jimison and Ty Smith. Senior Benjamin Barnes is the fifth member of the varsity team who will provide short-inning relief. Coach Smith noted that the need for a third starter capable of providing extended innings isn’t as pressing in this truncated season, as there will be no weeks in which three games will be played.
“Having three guys go long would definitely be a luxury, but with us only playing twice a week, I feel that we can go with two starters and have the others complement our staff,” Smith said.
Around the diamond, both Matson and Revis will help anchor the middle infield as both will split time at shortstop dependent on the pitching assignments. Junior Logan Duncan, who received some playing time as a sophomore, will return at second base and Barnes will take the corner spot at third. In situations where Barnes takes the mound, Revis can assume third, giving McDowell a very athletic defensive lineup.
Junior Michael Lewis will take the reins at first base in his first year of varsity action and behind the plate is three-year varsity player Cyrus Black.
The outfield will be anchored by Three Young in center and Ethan Hamm in left. Junior Ethan Hensley will start the season in right field. Hensley, a multi-sport athlete, has a solid arm in right and should give the Titans a solid bat in the lineup.
Three more juniors make up the roster. Hunter Sills will serve as the fourth outfielder this season. Sills has developed into a serviceable player over the past couple years. Luke Roberts will provide depth at second base and Cole Weaver gives the team some insurance at catcher.
While the team will be solid defensively, it will be the offense that may determine just how successful a year it will be. McDowell will have to replace some production gone due to graduation.
Young (.476 avg, 10H, 8RBIs) and Matson (.375 avg, 16H, 8R) were the two best hitters at the top of the order in 2020. Those two will need some others to fill in around them in order for the Titans to be efficient. Revis, with his speed and athleticism will likely be placed near the top of the order.
Hamm posted a .286 average, and Barnes (.231) does have some power. He accounted for one of the two home runs hit in the six games played last season.
Coach Smith will be assisted by a host of McDowell alumni. Matt Brown will be the junior varsity head coach. Former Arizona Diamondbacks prospect Landon Whitson along with alumnus Jeremy Freeman and Jared Carver round out the staff.