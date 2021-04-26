Let's try this again: Titans open baseball season a year after COVID shut them down

Even though organized high school athletics ended abruptly, the program was slowly able to get back into workouts and some non-school affiliated games later in the summer and fall of last year. The roster was able to build some team chemistry during the offseason and that should put the Titans in a position to compete from the get-go in what will be a 14-game sprint that begins at home Tuesday against Watauga.

The pitching staff will be anchored by three-year starter Chapel Matson. In three outings last spring, Matson picked up two wins, posting a 2.10 ERA with 17 strikeouts in 10 innings. Those numbers, combined with his 30 strikeouts in 24 innings as a sophomore, indicate that Matson has the ability to put up some good numbers this year as a senior. He will be followed in the rotation by Dusty Revis, who has physically matured into a solid baseball player and athlete.

Revis was a reserve last season and had three, one-inning outings, striking out five batters. He will be looked upon to carry significant innings this year.