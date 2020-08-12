Let the games begin: NCHSAA outlines 2020-21 prep sports calendar

The North Carolina High School Athletic Association’s 2020-21 sports calendar looks drastically different from the norm, but it does allow for athletes in all sports to take the field – eventually.
The NCHSAA released its calendar Wednesday afternoon after its board of directors voted on the measure Tuesday evening. Perhaps not surprisingly, it features shortened seasons and a delayed start for fall sports, including a Feb. 8 opening date for football.
No practices or try-outs for any sport can take place before Nov. 4. Volleyball and cross country would be the first to play. Higher-risk activities like football, wrestling, and soccer would begin after the first of the year. Football teams would get seven games, most other sports 14.
The modified calendar comes in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has played havoc with sports at all levels since the outbreak began in March. The NCHSAA canceled spring sports early in the season, and the basketball state championship games were lost as well.
The new plan comes a week after the association pushed its restart date past the Sept. 1 start it initially hoped for under Phase 2 of Gov. Roy Cooper’s plan to reopen the state. Cooper extended Phase 2 until at least Sept. 11 as cases and deaths continue to climb in North Carolina. Phase 2 limits workouts to 25 people in outdoor settings and 10 people indoors, coaches included.
The calendar breaks down like this:
- Volleyball and cross country can begin practice Nov. 4 and begin competition Nov. 16. The final contest date is Jan. 8. Volleyball will be allowed 14 games. Cross country will be allowed 10 meets.
- Swimming and diving can begin practice Nov. 23 and begin competition Dec. 7. The final contest date is Jan. 30. Swimming will be allowed 10 meets.
- Basketball can begin practice Dec. 7 and begin competition Jan. 4. The final contest date is Feb. 19. Basketball will be allowed 14 games.
- Lacrosse and boys’ soccer can begin practice Jan. 11 and begin competition Jan. 25. The final contest date is March 12. Both sports will be allowed 14 games.
- Football can begin practice Feb. 8 and can begin competition Feb. 26. The final contest date is Apr. 9. Football will be allowed seven games.
- Golf (girls and boys), girls’ soccer, softball, and boys’ tennis can begin practice March 1 and begin competition March 15. The final contest date is Apr. 30. All will be allowed 14 games or matches.
- Baseball, girls’ tennis, track and field, and wrestling can begin practice Apr. 12 and begin competition Apr. 26. The final contest date is June 11. Baseball will be allowed 14 games. Tennis will be allowed 14 matches. Wrestling will be allowed 14 duals. Track will be allowed 10 meets.
The first five days of school will be considered a dead period, with no athletic activity permitted. Access to locker rooms and weight rooms will be left to the discretion of local school systems.
No provisions for postseason play have been made at this point, and NCHSAA Commissioner Que Tucker said the commission understands there is still work to be done.
“Our decision-making process has been careful and calculated, as we work to ensure the health and safety of all student-athletes, coaches and administrators during this unprecedented time,” said Tucker. “There is still much work to be done in regard to playoff formats, COVID-19 related rules modifications for numerous sports, securing potential playoff facilities and providing the safest possible regular-season opportunities for student-athletes. We are committed to that work and will continue to lead and govern interscholastic athletic programs across this state that support and enrich the educational experience provided by our member schools in such a manner to maintain the standards of excellence that the NCHSAA has become known for.”
