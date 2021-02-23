Learning curve: Titans looking for offensive improvement during second season with wing-T

A lot of the snaps were taken by current senior Riley Moore in 2019, but this year, junior Gabe Marsh will step in as the primary signal caller. Marsh can also be categorized as one of the more improved players from a year ago, and that is going to allow Moore to slide over to receiver to give McDowell a chance to put the most athletes possible on the field.

But with that said, the coaching staff wants to keep multiple players on the same page during practice due to the nature of rosters with the current COVID-19 pandemic.

“You’re only a call away from finding out someone is done for an extended period of time,” said quarterbacks coach Brent Rowe. “For me as a position coach, and I would assume for coaching staffs everywhere, one of the big dilemmas this season is having multiple people ready to step in. Gabe has come in and has done a lot over the past year to become a better quarterback. That has allowed us to move Riley over to receiver to give us more athletes on the field, but at the same time Riley knows he could be back under center at a moment’s notice.”

Moore himself is an example of how things can be in a fluid state due to the pandemic. The senior has been in quarantine recently due to the boys’ basketball shutdown two weeks ago. Moore as of press time, is expected to return and be active for this Friday’s opener at Hickory.