League-leading Cougars stop Titans 7-3

The Asheville Cougars have established themselves as the team to beat in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference, and they looked every bit the part Friday.

The Cougars (10-0 TMC, 20-2 overall) had their second impressive offensive output of the week and completed the season sweep of the McDowell Titans with a 7-3 victory at Asheville Friday night.

McDowell (10-9, 4-6) currently sits in a three-way tie for fourth in the league standings, with only a nonconference game against Mitchell and a home-and-away against A.C. Reynolds this week remaining on the schedule.

The Cougars took a 5-0 lead over the first four innings, and were never threatened after that. McDowell scored once in the fifth and twice in the sixth, but never recovered from its early deficit.

The Titans managed just two hits off Asheville pitching. Logan Duncan (R, 2BB) and Zack Whitson (BB) each went 1-for-2. Caleb Jimison drove in a run.

Hunter Byerly took the loss on the mound, allowing five runs, four of them earned, on eight hits in 3 1/3 innings of work. He struck out one and walked one.

Ty Smith (1 2/3 IP, H, K) and Logan Duncan (IP, 3H, 2R) also pitched for the Titans.

Leadoff man Khalil Conley went 3-for-4 with two doubles, two RBIs and two stolen bases for the Cougars. Connor Hiller was 3-for-3 with a double and two runs scored. Bo Trantham (2-for-2, 2R, SB) and Amnit Brown (2-for-3, 2RBIs, SB) had two hits each for the Cougars.

Trantham got the win on the mound with three scoreless, hitless innings. He struck out five and walked five.

Down 5-0, the Titans got on the board in the top of the fifth. Duncan and Michael Lewis both drew one-out walks. Duncan went to third on a passed ball and scored on Jimison’s sacrifice fly to right.

McDowell got within 5-3 in the sixth. Byerly and Whitson drew back-to-back walks to start the inning. Byerly and pinch-runner Evan Kelley eventually scored on an error off the bat of Matthew Spivey.

But that was as close as the Titans got. The Cougars added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom of the sixth to seal the deal.

The Titans are on the road at Mitchell Monday (4 p.m. start). They host Reynolds Tuesday (6:30) and travel to Reynolds in the regular-season finale Friday night (6 p.m.).

McDowell 7, Asheville 1 (JV) – The Titans got a measure of revenge against the Cougars, breaking open the game with a five-run second inning.

The Titans (12-3, 8-2) got a stout performance on the mound from Kyson Rinnert, who worked five innings, allowing a run on five hits. He struck out seven and walked a pair.

Dawson Ray went 2-for-3 with two runs scored and an RBI. Eli Elliott (1-for-3, 2R), Alex Barnes (1-for-2, RBI), Mason Brewer (1-for-2, 2RBIs) and Griffin Young (1-for-2, RBI) had a hit apiece.