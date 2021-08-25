Laying the foundation: Lady Titans must replace talented departed seniors

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team and head coach Jessica Finley will face the chore of replacing one of its largest and most productive senior classes in recent memory.

This fall will be a rebuild for McDowell on the court, but with the hopes that a foundation will be placed for success down the road.

The Lady Titans, in the truncated 2020 fall campaign that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, posted their best winning percentage in nearly decades, going 8-5 overall, with one of those victories coming in the State 4A Playoffs.

Last year’s squad also featured four All-Conference selections, including Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year Jessica Cannon. All of that production has moved on due to graduation.

So there are a lot of big shoes to fill for McDowell as their season gets underway next week, but so far, this year’s team is eager to step in and accept those new roles.

“We are definitely going to be an inexperienced group coming in but the girls have carried a great attitude so far in the preseason,” said Finley. “They have worked hard and have done everything we have asked of them. We’re now getting to point to see who can step up for us and take on some roles within the team.”