Laying the foundation: Lady Titans must replace talented departed seniors

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team and head coach Jessica Finley will face the chore of replacing one of its largest and most productive senior classes in recent memory.
This fall will be a rebuild for McDowell on the court, but with the hopes that a foundation will be placed for success down the road.
The Lady Titans, in the truncated 2020 fall campaign that resulted from the COVID-19 pandemic, posted their best winning percentage in nearly decades, going 8-5 overall, with one of those victories coming in the State 4A Playoffs.
Last year’s squad also featured four All-Conference selections, including Northwestern 3A/4A Conference Player of the Year Jessica Cannon. All of that production has moved on due to graduation.
So there are a lot of big shoes to fill for McDowell as their season gets underway next week, but so far, this year’s team is eager to step in and accept those new roles.
“We are definitely going to be an inexperienced group coming in but the girls have carried a great attitude so far in the preseason,” said Finley. “They have worked hard and have done everything we have asked of them. We’re now getting to point to see who can step up for us and take on some roles within the team.”
The Lady Titans do have as many as five seniors on the varsity roster, however only one of them, middle hitter Kelsy McPeters, saw any substantial playing time last fall.
But even statistically, McPeters didn’t make a large impact a year ago as she totaled 16 kills, 17 digs and 12 assisted blocks in 35 sets played. McPeters will be an anchor in the middle in 2021. She and Molly Gossett will be exclusively at middle hitter with Hunter Wiseman and Aubrey Harris at outside hitters. Landry Kazee is the final senior on the roster and will play some defensive specialist.
Six juniors will also work into the mix. Most of them were junior varsity players last fall and will get the opportunity this season to contribute. Kennedy Dobson, Sage Patterson and Katie Davis specialize in setting while Gracie Rice fits in as a utility player. Emily Crisp and Addie Brown will provide depth on the defensive side.
Sophomore Abby Wyatt will be looked upon to play several different roles this year as a utility player and freshman Addie Staton will provide more depth at defensive specialist.
Along with many new faces on the court for McDowell will be a change of conferences as the Lady Titans join The Mountain 3A/4A for its first year of existence. McDowell will open its season on Thursday as it travels to league power T.C. Roberson, who went 16-2 last year including an undefeated mark in league play before losing to 3A West Regional champion and state runner-up Cox Mill.
McDowell Lady Titans volleyball schedule 2021
Date Opponent
Sept. 2 @T.C. Roberson
Sept. 7 @Freedom
Sept. 8 @Draughn
Sept. 9 N. Buncombe
Sept. 13 Freedom
Sept. 14 Enka
Sept. 16 @Asheville
Sept. 20 Draughn
Sept. 21 @Erwin
Sept. 23 A.C. Reynolds
Sept. 28 T.C. Roberson
Oct. 5 @N. Buncombe
Oct. 7 @Enka
Oct. 12 Asheville
Oct. 14 Erwin
Oct. 19 @A.C. Reynolds
All matches are 4:30 (JVs) and 6 p.m. (Varsity)
TM3A/4A matches in bold