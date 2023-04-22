It was better late than never for the McDowell Lady Titans softball team Friday night as they scored four runs in the bottom half of the sixth, breaking open a pitcher’s duel to beat the North Buncombe Lady Blackhawks 4-1 at Titan Field.

McDowell’s Kinsley McKinney and North Buncombe’s Kiersten Gosnell were locked into a stalemate as neither team was able to push across any runs through five innings of play. The Lady Blackhawks finally broke through scoring once off McKinney in the top of the sixth.

It was Gosnell who got it started at the plate as she singled to center with one out. Shayna Higgins advanced Gosnell to second on a groundout to second. Gosnell took third on a passed ball and ultimately scored on a hit by Juliana Mendoza to left putting North Buncombe in front 1-0.

McDowell, with the top of its order up for the bottom half of the sixth, played small ball to help deliver a big inning. Leadoff hitter Abby Wyatt and Emma Washburn both reached on bunt singles and Sage Young reached on a fielding error that loaded the bases.

Maris Suttles then ripped a two-run single to right giving the Lady Titans a 2-1 lead. Miranda Wall produced a sacrifice fly to center scoring Young easily to make it 3-1. Catcher Gracie Rice then duplicated the matter bringing in Suttles from third on a sacrifice fly for the fourth run of the inning.

That was just enough for McKinney as she induced three ground balls in the top of the seventh to secure the complete game victory. She went the distance allowing three hits, striking out four and walking one batter. McKinney, who now lowers her earned run average down to 2.07 for the season, was very efficient as she tossed 86 pitches with 57 of them called strikes.

At the plate, the Lady Titans collected half a dozen hits off Gosnell. Wyatt went 2-for-3, scoring the one time in the sixth. The junior is now hitting .547 on the season and leads the team in hits with 29. Suttlaes also had two hits to increase her batting average to .370, which is fourth best on the team among players with at least 50 plate appearances. Washburn and Rice each added one hit in the victory.

McDowell (11-6, 5-3) is a game behind A.C. Reynolds in the loss column for second place. Next game will be on Tuesday hosting Enka. The Lady Titans lost 1-0 to the Sugar Jets on March 24.