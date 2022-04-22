Late rally lifts Spartans over Trojans

A late rally propelled the West McDowell Middle School Spartans to a 6-5 win over county rival East McDowell on Thursday evening at McDowell High School.
The Spartans jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before East strung off five unanswered runs to go up by three runs four and a half innings in.
Down by that margin, West McDowell (4-6) chipped away with single runs in the fifth and sixth, and then, a two-run seventh provided the walk-off.
In the decisive last half-inning, Carson Killough walked. That was followed by a hit to the opposite field by Zeb Koone. Skyler Rigdon then tied the game with a fielder’s choice.
Three batters later, after a stolen base and intentional walk loaded the bases, Kamden Elkins was hit by a pitch on the arm for the game winner.
Koone and Elkins finished with two hits each, Zack Woody and Reid Waugh added a hit each.
A.J. Mackey had a pair of doubles for the Trojans (7-4).
Danny Brown (triple), Hayden Shelton, Kane Boone and Dominic Cardenas compiled one hit apiece.