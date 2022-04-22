 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Late rally lifts Spartans over Trojans

West McDowell Middle School pitcher Kamden Elkins fires to the plate during Thursday's matchup against East McDowell. West McDowell won 6-5.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

A late rally propelled the West McDowell Middle School Spartans to a 6-5 win over county rival East McDowell on Thursday evening at McDowell High School.

The Spartans jumped out to an early 2-0 lead before East strung off five unanswered runs to go up by three runs four and a half innings in.

Down by that margin, West McDowell (4-6) chipped away with single runs in the fifth and sixth, and then, a two-run seventh provided the walk-off.

In the decisive last half-inning, Carson Killough walked. That was followed by a hit to the opposite field by Zeb Koone. Skyler Rigdon then tied the game with a fielder’s choice.

Three batters later, after a stolen base and intentional walk loaded the bases, Kamden Elkins was hit by a pitch on the arm for the game winner.

Koone and Elkins finished with two hits each, Zack Woody and Reid Waugh added a hit each.

A.J. Mackey had a pair of doubles for the Trojans (7-4).

Danny Brown (triple), Hayden Shelton, Kane Boone and Dominic Cardenas compiled one hit apiece.

