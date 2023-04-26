For the second consecutive game, defensive miscues cost the McDowell Titans in a big way, this time in a 5-2 loss to Asheville on Tuesday night at Titan Field.

The miscues especially hurt after McDowell (10-8, 5-4 MAC 4A/3A) was able to tie the game in the bottom of the sixth after struggling to do much at the plate in the first five innings off Asheville pitcher Davis Hayes. The end result was the third conference loss in a row and one that places the Titans in a tie for third place with A.C. Reynolds and a game behind the Cougars for second place.

Hunter Byerly took the loss on the mound for the Titans, going six innings and allowing two earned runs on eight hits. Byerly recorded five strikeouts and walked one batter. Asheville scored both of their runs in the top of the first. Connor Hillier started it off with a double to left. After Jay Secretarski struck out, Hillier advanced to third on a wild pitch and scored on a failed pickoff attempt by catcher Jacob Davis that skirted past third basemen Kyson Rinnert and into left field. With two outs, Kyle Moshier hit an opposite field homer to right to put Asheville in front 2-0.

At the plate, McDowell struggled against Haynes through five innings, but in the sixth, the Titans finally broke through with some hits and some good luck. Davis led off the frame with an infield single. Braden Beck then reached on a sacrifice attempt when Hayes made an errant throw. The same play allowed Davis to aggressively make it around to third. After an Eli Elliott strikeout, Byerly took care of some business himself with a hit up the middle, scoring Davis to make it a one-run game. Later on, with two outs, Rinnert reached on another Asheville error, putting runners on the corners. Isaac Gilliand slapped a run-scoring single up the middle, bringing in Byerly to tie the game.

As quick as the momentum changed to McDowell’s favor, Asheville responded with a three-run top of the seventh, dashing the hopes of a comeback win. Rinnert came in and relived Byerly and immediately trouble ensued. Secretarski was hit on the first pitch. Rinnert then got Trent Maybin to strike out and Kyle Moshier to ground into a fielder’s choice for the second out.

It was at this point when the defensive miscues were costly. Emory Fischer-Schmidt reached on a fielding error at third from, Byerly extending the frame. Fischer-Schmidt then took second and on a 1-0 count, Toby Wilson served a base-hit into center driving in two to put the Cougars back ahead 4-2. Matthew Ragaller continued the rally as he also reached on a throwing error by Beck at short, allowing Wilson to get around to third. Wilson eventually scored on the third McDowell error of the frame, this time by Davis behind the plate to pad the Asheville lead to 5-2.

That was enough for the Cougars as Fischer-Schmidt came in and allowed just one hit in the bottom of the seventh to get the win. Davis and Byerly finished with two hits each, with Elliott, Gardin and Gilliland adding one hit apiece.

McDowell looks to seek revenge on Asheville on Friday in the final game of the series.

McDowell 4, Asheville 2 (jayvee baseball)

The McDowell Titans junior varsity baseball team picked up a 4-2 victory Tuesday afternoon against the Asheville High Cougars.

The Titans collected six hits in total and made that work as three pitchers combined to hold down the Cougars. A three-run second inning made the difference for McDowell. It all started with a leadoff single by Hayden Shelton. After a sacrifice by Levi Boone moved Shelton up 90 feet, the Titans scored its first run as Drue Rose was hit by a pitch and back-to-back walks by Keller Bradley and Christian Elliott brought in Shelton to make it 1-0. Danny Brown then ripped a two-run single to center field, padding the lead to 3-0.

Brown finished with three hits and two RBI’s; Shelton had a second hit as well. That, combined with the single from Bradley, compiled the offense.

Boone earned the win, tossing four innings and allowing two earned runs on three hits. He struck out five and walked two. Griffin Young and Bradley added an inning each of scoreless relief.