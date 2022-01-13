Late-game heroics: Lady Titans rally from 12 down in fourth quarter to edge Mitchell

That was when the Lady Titans kicked it into overdrive, going on an 18-4 run the rest of the way and stealing what, for most of the night, was looking like a fifth straight loss. The comeback also came after starting freshman guard Kensly Stewart fouled out in the final three minutes of play.

“These kids just keep fighting,” said McCartha. “I know I say that a lot, but this group never gives up and that’s what I love about them. They just keep digging and found a way there in the end to win. I told the girls after the game that I wanted to win for them, it’s a reward for the hard work they have put in.”

There was no better example of the pluckiness McCartha mentioned than the play of junior wing Peyton McPeters. After going scoreless for three periods, McPeters scored all of her seven points in the fourth-quarter rally.

McPeters, after being fouled on a transition play, tied the game 43-43 with two shots from the line with 44 seconds left.

Then, after forcing a stop on the defensive end, the Lady Titans moved the ball around in the half court. Tayla Carson, at the top of the wing after corralling a rebound, quickly got the ball over to McPeters, who drained a 3 from the left wing, giving McDowell a 46-43 lead with 23 seconds to go.