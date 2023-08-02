There are some interesting storylines evolving around this weekend’s Al Farley Memorial McDowell County Open Golf Championship, which will be held starting with Saturday’s opening round at Marion Lake Club.

The event, which has grown immensely in size over the past decade or so, has another deep field of participants lined up and ready to go. As of late Tuesday, close to 75 golfers from around the western Carolinas have signed up, and the expectation is for that number to grow some more as we get to Friday afternoon’s registration deadline.

MLC Golf Pro Greg Parker expects the field to be quite competitive once again.

“This is a really good field lining up for this weekend. We are at around 75 and I could see us getting up close to 90 or more before we cut off signups,” said Parker. “Last year was a huge turnout with about 109 players. While we might not reach quite those numbers, it's still going to be a large field with some pretty good names in it.”

Defending county open champion Kyle Scruggs will return to defend his crown as he looks to win the event for the third time.

Scruggs, the 2018 champion, shot a two-day total of 137 last year at MLC, sliding past Aaron Abts (70-68-138), Trent Jones (67-72-139) and 2019 champ Taylor Young (71-68-139). The South Carolina native, after being dead even going into the final four holes, made one birdie on 16 and two pars on 17 and 18 to win the title.

Scruggs, if he can win his third championship this weekend, would join five-time winner Rick Condrey (2000, 2002, 2003, 2006, 2010) and Jim Johnson (1988-1989, 1991-1992) as one of the only golfers in the history of the open to win it on at least three occasions.

Another interesting storyline will evolve around a talented young golfer who, as a teenager, has made quite the impression on the links. Club member Caylen Dobson will participate in the County Championship this weekend and looks to use the experience from being in a larger event to build on what has been an impressive summer so far.

Dobson, at 14 years old, is constantly working on the game and has made some waves this year being the youngest to ever win MLC’s club championship, which was held back in late June.

Dobson shot a 142 at that event. Then last month, Dobson, along with Greg Parker, had a top-10 finish at the Carolinas Pro-Junior Championship.

This weekend’s county open will be another valuable experience for the young golfer who will be a high school freshmen this fall.

“Caylen is a very talented golfer but what I like most about him is his brain and where he is mentally for this age,” added Parker. “He’s a very level-headed kid and that showed up for him at the Club Championship and it will help even more in his future. Playing this weekend will be different for him because of the level of play that will be here. He’s a competitive kid though, and I know he will try his best. Being a part of the county open will be a great learning experience for him.”

The Farley Memorial McDowell County Open will also crown a Senior and Super Senior champions again this year. Jeff Rumberg shot 141 to win his first seniors title last year, with Condrey matching that number to win the super seniors championship (70 and older) for the first time.

Participants can sign up for the event until Friday afternoon at 5 p.m. by calling Marion Lake Club at 828-652-6232. Tee times for Saturday's opening round will be made with registration.