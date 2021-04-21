Lady Titans win finale, secure 4A Regional spot

The McDowell Lady Titans won their regular-season golf finale in match play against South Caldwell Monday at Marion Lake Club, punching their ticket to a team berth in the West 4A Regional.

Meanwhile, the Titans fell to South in their match, with South Caldwell (4-2) capturing the team playoff spot.

The Lady Titans (4-2) finished in third place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings, a match up on South Caldwell (3-3), the league’s only other 4A program.

McDowell shot 149 to best the Spartans (155) by six strokes. Ashton Kirkland led the way for the Lady Titans with a 48, while Ryleigh Burnette was a shot back at 49. Claudia Taylor carded a 52, Kaylin Darvaux 54 and Lacy Patton 58. No one for South Caldwell shot better than 51.

In the boys’ match, South Caldwell shot 170 to the Titans’ 192 and finished the season 4-2. McDowell ended up 2-4 and in fifth place in the final conference standings.

Colby Davis shot 45 to lead the Titans. Dalton Byerly carded a 47 and Coda Johnson a 51. Riley Hollifield shot 49 and Evan Grigsby 56. South’s Mac Helton was the low scorer with a 41.

Freedom swept the championships, with both the boys’ and girls’ teams going undefeated in league play at 6-0.