Lady Titans win a pair at Lake Club, Titans split

The McDowell Lady Titans golf team picked up a pair of victories at Marion Lake Club on Monday, while their male counterparts split a pair of matches.

McDowell’s girls beat Hickory and St. Stephens, neither of whom had enough players to turn in a score. The Lady Titans shot 150 as a team. Ashton Kirkland’s 43 led the way for McDowell.

Kirkland was followed by Kaylin Darvaux (52), Claudia Taylor (55), Ryleigh Burnette (57) and Lacy Patton (58).

The Lady Titans improved to 3-1 and are in sole possession of third place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings behind league-leading Freedom (4-0) and Alexander Central (3-0).

In boys’ play, the Titans shot 190 to finish eight shots up on St. Stephens (198), but Hickory’s 179 set the pace.

Coda Johnson carded a 44 to lead the Titans. Dalton Byerly shot 47 and Riley Hollifield 49. Colby Davis shot 50 and Cade Hemphill 56.

McDowell’s boys are now 2-2 on the season and are tied with South Caldwell for third in the standings. Freedom is the only unbeaten at 4-0.

McDowell will be back in action on Tuesday, April 13. The Titans and Lady Titans host Freedom at Marion Lake Club.