Lady Titans win a pair at Lake Club, Titans split

The McDowell Lady Titans golf team picked up a pair of victories at Marion Lake Club on Monday, while their male counterparts split a pair of matches.
McDowell’s girls beat Hickory and St. Stephens, neither of whom had enough players to turn in a score. The Lady Titans shot 150 as a team. Ashton Kirkland’s 43 led the way for McDowell.
Kirkland was followed by Kaylin Darvaux (52), Claudia Taylor (55), Ryleigh Burnette (57) and Lacy Patton (58).
The Lady Titans improved to 3-1 and are in sole possession of third place in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference standings behind league-leading Freedom (4-0) and Alexander Central (3-0).
In boys’ play, the Titans shot 190 to finish eight shots up on St. Stephens (198), but Hickory’s 179 set the pace.
Coda Johnson carded a 44 to lead the Titans. Dalton Byerly shot 47 and Riley Hollifield 49. Colby Davis shot 50 and Cade Hemphill 56.
McDowell’s boys are now 2-2 on the season and are tied with South Caldwell for third in the standings. Freedom is the only unbeaten at 4-0.
McDowell will be back in action on Tuesday, April 13. The Titans and Lady Titans host Freedom at Marion Lake Club.
In the individual standings, Johnson is 13th in the league. Freedom’s Alex Bock leads the league and is 10 shots up on the second-place golfer.