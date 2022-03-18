 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lady Titans wallop Draughn
  Updated
McDowell's Kylie Mikula makes contact during a recent game. The Lady Titans defeated Draughn 5-2 Thursday in nonconference play.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Lady Titans took to the road on Thursday, belting out eight hits in a 5-2 win at Draughn in nonconference action.

McDowell slugged its way to its fifth win of the season.

Emma Washburn (2-for-4) and Lilly Williams (2-for-3, double, 2R) each had multi-hit outings on Thursday. The lineup in total belted out four extra-base hits in the game.

Freshman Sage Young (1-for-4, double) and sophomore Abby Wyatt (1-for-4, double) drove in two runs each. Gracie Rice (1-for-4) and Miranda Wall (double) added a hit each.

Wyatt earned the win on the mound, going four scoreless frames and allowing four hits. Wyatt struck out four and walked three.

McDowell (5-2) will have its work cut out for it on Tuesday as they host North Buncombe in Mountain 3A/4A Conference play. The Blackhawks are led by multi-sport star Karlyn Pickens. The future Tennessee Lady Volunteer is rated as one of the top players nationally. On the mound Pickens, has tossed three no-hitters so far in 2022, posting a minuscule 0.49 earned run average.

