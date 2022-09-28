Lady Titans too much for Enka

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team picked up a 7-2 win on the road against the Enka Jets on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Titans (3-6 overall, 2-6 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) won four of the six singles matches and swept Enka (0-10) in doubles play.

McDowell second seed Emma Washburn defeated Ella Wright 6-1, 6-1. Maris Suttles stopped Josie Greene 6-0, 6-1 at the third seed.

Tessa Ross beat Haven Cabe 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4. Gracie Hendricks won a close one over Linden Bass 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 at the sixth seed.

Enka won at No. 1, with Elizabeth Smith defeating Kylie Handy 6-3, 7-5; and at No. 5, where Jacquelin Hodge beat McKinna Young 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Washburn and Suttles teamed up to defeat Smith and Wright 8-3. Handy and Ross beat Greene and Hodge 8-0. Young and Hendricks beat Bass and Mia Sellers 8-1.

McDowell was on the road at Asheville on Wednesday. Results were not available at press time. The Lady Titans wrap up the regular season next week with a road match at Erwin on Tuesday and home match Thursday against A.C. Reynolds.