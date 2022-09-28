 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Titans too much for Enka

  • Updated
  • 0
Lady Titans too much for Enka

McDowell's Kylie Handy hits a shot during a recent match. The Lady Titans defeated Enka on Tuesday.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team picked up a 7-2 win on the road against the Enka Jets on Tuesday afternoon.

The Lady Titans (3-6 overall, 2-6 Mountain 3A/4A Conference) won four of the six singles matches and swept Enka (0-10) in doubles play.

McDowell second seed Emma Washburn defeated Ella Wright 6-1, 6-1. Maris Suttles stopped Josie Greene 6-0, 6-1 at the third seed.

Tessa Ross beat Haven Cabe 6-1, 6-0 at No. 4. Gracie Hendricks won a close one over Linden Bass 7-6 (7-3), 6-3 at the sixth seed.

Enka won at No. 1, with Elizabeth Smith defeating Kylie Handy 6-3, 7-5; and at No. 5, where Jacquelin Hodge beat McKinna Young 6-2, 6-1.

In doubles, Washburn and Suttles teamed up to defeat Smith and Wright 8-3. Handy and Ross beat Greene and Hodge 8-0. Young and Hendricks beat Bass and Mia Sellers 8-1.

People are also reading…

McDowell was on the road at Asheville on Wednesday. Results were not available at press time. The Lady Titans wrap up the regular season next week with a road match at Erwin on Tuesday and home match Thursday against A.C. Reynolds.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Titans play at Asheville Muni

Lady Titans play at Asheville Muni

The Mountain 3A/4A Conference girls’ golf season continued last Monday with the Lady Titans participating in a round at Asheville Municipal al…

Lady Titans fall to A.C. Reynolds

Lady Titans fall to A.C. Reynolds

Coming off its first Mountain 3A/4A Conference win of the season last Tuesday, the McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team gave it a valiant effo…

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

All-female rock climbing team makes history in Spain