Lady Titans throw scare into conference champs before falling

ASHEVILLE – For about 27 minutes of game time, the McDowell Lady Titans had the role of spoiler nailed down to perfection.

Unfortunately, the team was not able to complete the final act as the A.C. Reynolds Lady Rockets rallied late to win 57-45 in a contest that was much closer than the final would seem to indicate.

McDowell (6-15 overall, 1-10 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference), in its third game of four this week, put together its most energetic effort so far this season as the Lady Titans’ various looks defensively played havoc on A.C. Reynolds (19-3, 11-1) all game long.

The Lady Titans were up as many as six points at the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter, and had eyes on a huge upset. But Reynolds turned up its pressure defense and was able to outscore McDowell 21-3 over the final 4:58.

Clutch perimeter shooting from the backcourt put the Lady Titans in a position to win. Peyton McPeters finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in a losing effort. Faith Laws (6 rebounds, 3 steals) added 11 points.