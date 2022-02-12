Lady Titans throw scare into conference champs before falling

ASHEVILLE – For about 27 minutes of game time, the McDowell Lady Titans had the role of spoiler nailed down to perfection.
Unfortunately, the team was not able to complete the final act as the A.C. Reynolds Lady Rockets rallied late to win 57-45 in a contest that was much closer than the final would seem to indicate.
McDowell (6-15 overall, 1-10 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference), in its third game of four this week, put together its most energetic effort so far this season as the Lady Titans’ various looks defensively played havoc on A.C. Reynolds (19-3, 11-1) all game long.
The Lady Titans were up as many as six points at the five-minute mark in the fourth quarter, and had eyes on a huge upset. But Reynolds turned up its pressure defense and was able to outscore McDowell 21-3 over the final 4:58.
Clutch perimeter shooting from the backcourt put the Lady Titans in a position to win. Peyton McPeters finished with 16 points and nine rebounds in a losing effort. Faith Laws (6 rebounds, 3 steals) added 11 points.
Laws made a 3 from the top of the key, giving McDowell a 42-36 lead with 5:24 to go in regulation. But unfortunately, Laws’ basket was the last field goal the Lady Titans made in the game as Reynolds steadily lengthened the lead down the stretch.
Tayla Carson scored four points. Sage Young (4 rebounds) and Aubrey Harris netted three points each. Kensly Stewart (8 assists, 6 steals), Abby Wyatt, Emma England and Abby McMahan finished with two points apiece.
Reynolds freshman Peyton Harvey was a catalyst of the late rally, scoring 11 of her 17 points in the fourth quarter to lead Reynolds.
The Lady Titans hosted T.C. Roberson in a makeup game Saturday afternoon. Results were not available at press time.
McDowell will be the seventh seed in next week’s conference tournament. The Lady Titans will play the second seed, North Buncombe, at 5 p.m. Monday. All games are at Erwin High School. The winner advances to the semifinals Wednesday at 6:30 p.m.