Lady Titans sweep Freedom, improve to 2-1

After opening the 2020 volleyball season with a pair of challenging road matches, the McDowell Lady Titans made their home debut last week, handling the Freedom Lady Patriots in three games on Tuesday night.

None of the three games on Tuesday were in much doubt. The Lady Titans jumped out to some early advantages. Jada Cannon (6 digs, 2 aces) had six of her game-high 13 kills in the first game that McDowell took 25-14.

The Lady Titans took the other two games in the match by a 25-13 and 25-20 scores respectively. Jessica Cannon (16 digs) and Daisy Rice added six kills each. Kelsy McPeters and Emily Register (5 blocks) had three kills each and Lucy Hames (26 assists) finished with two kills.

Elaina Rampey (10 digs) recorded a service ace. Katie Baker tallied 23 digs at Libero. Reserves Landry Kazee (4 digs) and Clementine Miller (4 digs) also got playing time on the defensive side.

McDowell (2-1) will be on the road Monday evening at Hickory (4:30 jayvee start) and returns home Wednesday against St. Stephens.

NOTE: McDowell’s junior varsity volleyball team was also victorious this week against Freedom, winning 25-18 and 25-16.