Lady Titans suffer first tennis setback of season

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team suffered its first defeat of the season Tuesday, bowing to Owen 6-3.

McDowell (2-1) dropped the top three seeds to the Warlassies and could never recover.

Owen’s Anna Sobol defeated Paige Shaw 10-2 at the top seed. At No. 2, Madie Lehman beat Madi Smith 10-4. Amara Hollifield defeated Mary Grace Smith 10-2 at the third seed.

McDowell’s Claire Surphlis edged Bailey Mundy 10-10 (7-1) in a tiebreaker at the fourth spot. At No. 5, McDowell’s Kylie Handy beat Liza Constable 10-2. Owen’s Gracie Ross downed Tessa Ross 10-6 at the sixth seed.

In doubles, Shaw and Madi Smith beat Sobol and Lehman 8-4. Hollifield and Mundy beat Mary Grace Smith and Surphlis 8-1. Handy and Ross fell to Lexi Padgett and Ava Banzoff 8-5.

McDowell hosts Owen Friday.

Note: The Titans doubles team of Kaleb Burke and Sage Deel qualified for the West Regionals in boys’ doubles play. They were defeated by a team from Myer’s Park in the opening round.