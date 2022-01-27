 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lady Titans struggle to score in loss to Mitchell
0 Comments

Lady Titans struggle to score in loss to Mitchell

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lady Titans struggle to score in loss to Mitchell

McDowell guard Tayla Carson races upcourt during a recent game. The Lady Titans travel to North Buncombe tonight and host T.C. Roberson on Saturday afternoon.

 Josh Davis, blueridgesportsphotography.com

BAKERSVILLE – Being able to put the ball in the basket seems to be an unusually difficult task currently for the McDowell Lady Titans.

Wednesday night, the shooting woes continued as McDowell was defeated 50-33 on the road at Mitchell High School.

The setback on Wednesday extends McDowell’s current losing streak to three games. In those three losses, the team has averaged just less than 35 points per game. Low-scoring games have been a common theme throughout the entire season. McDowell (5-10 overall, 0-5 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) has scored 50 or more points on just two occasions.

For most the first half, the game was played within a two-possession margin. However, the Lady Mountaineers finished off the first half with a run that jumped the lead into double figures at 23-11.

After the break, the Lady Titans struggled to put a dent into that margin. Mitchell ultimately extended the lead to 38-24 after three and was never challenged down the stretch.

Peyton McPeters had a team-high nine points for the Lady Titans. Faith Laws added six points. Kensly Stewart had five points and Emma England scored four points.

Abby Wyatt netted three points off the bench and Brooklyn Thompson scored one point. For the entire game, McDowell had just 10 made field goals. The team at the foul line was 10-of-16.

A pair of Mitchell players scored in double figures. Reagan Sparks had 15 points, and Chandra Jenkins added 12 points.

McDowell will continue a busy week of basketball on Friday night at North Buncombe, followed by a home game Saturday afternoon against T.C. Roberson.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

David 'Big Papi' Ortiz elected into Major League Baseball Hall of Fame

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Speeding, erratic driving led to Geno Smith DUI arrest
Football

Speeding, erratic driving led to Geno Smith DUI arrest

  • Updated

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Seattle Seahawks backup quarterback Geno Smith's arrest on suspicion of driving under the influence came after the Washington State Patrol pulled him over for going 96 mph in a 60 mph zone and driving erratically across several lanes of traffic, according to an arrest report released Tuesday.

Cold shooting dooms Lady Titans
Sports News

Cold shooting dooms Lady Titans

  • Updated

The McDowell Lady Titans have staged their share of comeback efforts this season, but comebacks can’t happen if you can’t put the ball in the basket.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics