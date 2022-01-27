Lady Titans struggle to score in loss to Mitchell

BAKERSVILLE – Being able to put the ball in the basket seems to be an unusually difficult task currently for the McDowell Lady Titans.

Wednesday night, the shooting woes continued as McDowell was defeated 50-33 on the road at Mitchell High School.

The setback on Wednesday extends McDowell’s current losing streak to three games. In those three losses, the team has averaged just less than 35 points per game. Low-scoring games have been a common theme throughout the entire season. McDowell (5-10 overall, 0-5 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) has scored 50 or more points on just two occasions.

For most the first half, the game was played within a two-possession margin. However, the Lady Mountaineers finished off the first half with a run that jumped the lead into double figures at 23-11.

After the break, the Lady Titans struggled to put a dent into that margin. Mitchell ultimately extended the lead to 38-24 after three and was never challenged down the stretch.

Peyton McPeters had a team-high nine points for the Lady Titans. Faith Laws added six points. Kensly Stewart had five points and Emma England scored four points.