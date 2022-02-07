Lady Titans still seeking first conference victory

WEAVERVILLE – The McDowell Lady Titans are still in search of their first Mountain 3A/4A Conference victory of the season after suffering a 52-29 loss at North Buncombe High School on Saturday afternoon.

The Lady Titans have lost six straight games, and are in the middle of a stretch of seven games in 12 days here at the end of the regular season due to various postponements earlier in the season.

McDowell hosts Erwin tonight for senior night. The Lady Titans travel to Asheville High Wednesday for a game postponed due to COVID at Asheville earlier in the season. McDowell is at league-leading A.C. Reynolds Friday and then hosts T.C. Roberson in yet another makeup game Saturday afternoon.

Less than 24 hours after a home loss to Asheville, McDowell (5-13 overall, 0-8 TMC) got back on the road and travelled to Weaverville for a matinee. The Lady Blackhawks came out with five quick points in the first minute-plus and methodically lengthened its margin throughout the game.

Conference player of the year candidate Karlyn Pickens scored a game-high 16 points for North Buncombe and she was a presence defensively in the paint, blocking five shots. Her presence made it very hard for McDowell to get much of a look in the paint.