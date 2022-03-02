Lady Titans start season with a bang in rout of Watauga

There is no better time to break out the hitting sticks than in game one.

The McDowell Lady Titans kicked off the 2022 high school softball season with an 11-1 rout of the Watauga Lady Pioneers Tuesday afternoon in Boone.

McDowell erupted for 13 hits in the season debut and made quick work of the Lady Pioneers in a game that was called by the 10-run rule after five innings. The Lady Titans enjoyed a 2-0 lead after two inning of play. Then, a six-run third blew things open, making it 8-0.

The margin got as large as 11-0 three and a half innings in before Watauga finally broke through, ending the shutout bid with a single run in the bottom half the fourth.

Nine different McDowell players recorded a hit on Tuesday with five of the 13 total hits being for extra bases.

Gracie Rice was 2-for-3 including a double, two runs batted in and three runs scored. Kylie Mikula (2-for-3, double, 2RBIs), Kierstin Kemper (double, two runs scored) and Maris Suttles (2-for-2, 2 RBIs) also had multi-hit outings for the Lady Titans.