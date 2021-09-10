Lady Titans solid at Marion Lake Club

Marion Lake Club was the site of Thursday’s golf match for The Mountain 3A/4A Conference and the McDowell Lady Titans felt right at home as they posted solid numbers against the rest of the 20-player field.

Six Lady Titans participated in the round on Thursday with senior Ashland Kirkland posting a 9-hole score of 45, which was fourth best among the field. Asheville High junior Lil Carcel shot a 36 on the first nine and a one-under 73 for the entire 18 holes.

A.C. Reynolds’ Gigi Nagy recorded the second best score of the day at 42 and North Buncombe golfer Becca Mull (44) was in third a couple strokes behind Nagy and one better than Kirkland.

Among the rest of the McDowell roster that played Thursday, Lacy Patton shot 53. Gracie Patterson and Claudia Taylor finished with 55s. Kaylin Darveaux posted a 58 and freshman Rileigh Queen scored a 63.

The TMC golfers will have another opportunity to perform at Marion Lake Club next Thursday.