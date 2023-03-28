Three days after getting shut out for the first time this season the McDowell Lady Titans softball team responded offensively with a solid effort, pulling away from the Tuscola Lady Mountaineers 7-3 in Waynesville Monday night.

The Lady Titans collected 11 hits, mostly singles, but was able to push across enough runs to get the road win. Both teams were tied at 1-1 going into the fifth inning when McDowell (6-4) scored four times to take a 5-1 lead. Tuscola answered back with two in the bottom half of the fifth to make it a two-run game again at 5-3. In the seventh, the Lady Titans added a pair of insurance runs that provided enough separation.

Centerfielder Abby Wyatt had three hits including a triple to lead McDowell offensively. She drove in three runs and scored twice in four plate appearances. Addie Staton went 2-for 4 in the game and Maris Suttles was also 2-for-4 with two RBI’s.

Leadoff hitter Sage Young was 1-for-3, scoring twice in the game. Emma Washburn and Gracie Rice also had a hit each in the victory.

Kinsley McKinney took the win on the bump for the Lady Titans going all seven innings and allowing two earned runs on two hits. She recorded four strikeouts and walked five batters. McKinney did allow a homerun to Tuscola first basemen Taryn Estes (1-for-2, HR, 2 RBI’s, 2R) in the bottom half of the fifth.

McDowell will have two home games starting with Tuesday’s matchup with Asheville and followed with Erwin on Thursday.