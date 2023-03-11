The McDowell Lady Titans dropped a heartbreaker on the diamond Friday, losing to R-S Central 6-5 at Titan Field.

The Lady Hilltoppers jumped to a 2-0 lead after two innings and never relinquished the lead. Their margin grew to 5-1 before McDowell (3-2) tried to put together a rally in the late innings. The Lady Titan runs scored three runs in the bottom of the fifth to make it a one-run game.

R-S picked up an insurance run in the top half of the seventh inning and that proved to be important because, in the bottom half of the seventh, McDowell put together one last rally, coming up just short in the end.

Down 6-4 in the seventh, Sage Young reached on a one-out hit to get the tying run to the plate. After Emma Washburn struck out for the second out, center fielder Abby Wyatt slapped a first pitch double into right center that scored Young. However, R-S Central right fielder Hannah Newton gunned down Wyatt for the final out of the game as she tried to extend the play into a triple.

The Lady Hilltoppers were able to draw McDowell pitcher Kinsley McKinney (7 IP, 6R, 13H, 2K, BB) into some extended innings during Friday’s contest. In the first, Alexis Nanney doubled to left to start the game. She was sacrificed over at Lillie Beheler and then Lani Warren on a deep flyout to center was able to bring Nanney across to make it 1-0.

The second started with R-S reaching on two consecutive Lady Titan errors. Maddie Hasty, who was the first to reach on base, eventually scored on a passed ball by McDowell catcher Miranda Wall, padding the Lady Hilltopper lead to 2-0.

In the bottom of the fourth, McDowell was able to push across its first run of the game. Wyatt laced a single up the middle. She advanced to second on a groundout by Wall. Then later on, with Wyatt a third, a sacrifice fly by Maris Suttles to right field got the Lady Titans on the scoreboard at 2-1.

The fifth turned out to be a wild affair as both teams countered with three runs each. Hits by Beheler, Warren, first basemen Emily Huddleston and Hasty extended the Central lead to 5-1.

That was quickly answered by the Lady Titans as they collected five hits off R-S pitcher Logan Harris in the bottom half of the frame. Addie Staton singled, Kirstin Kemper then reached on a one-out hit. Young added an infield hit to load the bases. After a flyout by Washburn, Wyatt delivered with a two-out two-run single to left that made it 5-3. And then Wall piggybacked on that with another run-scoring hit to left to make it a one run game.

The huge insurance run for the Lady Hilltoppers in the seventh came with two outs as they put together three straight base hits. Grace Rogers two-out hit to center drove in Hasty who was standing at third. The other base runner from second attempted to score but Wyatt made a strong throw to Wall at the plate who tagged out Hannah Newton for the third out. Unfortunately, the one run that scored in that sequence turned out to be the game winner.

McDowell begins Mountain Athletic Conference play on Tuesday hosting T.C. Roberson (5 p.m. start varsity only).