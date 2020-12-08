 Skip to main content
Lady Titans roll: McDowell blanks South Caldwell, improves to 4-2
The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team reached the halfway point of the 2020 season Monday night with an easy 3-0 win at South Caldwell.

It was nearly an effort of uniformity as McDowell (4-2) won both the first and second games by a 25-15 margin and then a 25-17 effort in the third secured the sweep on the Lady Spartans’ home court.

The distribution offensively was spread around quite well.

Jada Cannon finished with 12 kills in what has been an impressive start for the outside hitter. Jessica Cannon added nine kills. Emily Register delivered five kills at middle hitter. Daisy Rice added four kills and Kelsy McPeters finished with a kill off the bench.

Monday’s win places McDowell in a great spot to earn the league’s 4A automatic playoff berth. The top 3A members, Watauga (6-0) and Hickory (5-1), currently occupy the first two spots in the league standings with the Lady Titans in third.

Alexander Central is in fourth with a 3-3 conference mark. St. Stephens (2-4) is a game behind in fifth. South Caldwell (1-5) is sixth and Freedom (0-7) remains winless in league play.

McDowell will host its next two matches starting with Alexander Central tonight and against Watauga on Monday. The Lady Pioneers, after sweeping Hickory Monday evening, have extended their league winning streak to 60 matches.

