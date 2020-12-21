Lady Titans' Rice headed to Montreat

McDowell High School’s Daisy Rice is a blue-collar athlete as a member of the Lady Titans basketball program.
Her hard work and dedication have paid off in a big way this week as Rice signed with Montreat College to play basketball next season.
Rice, who is also member of the McDowell volleyball team, is the third senior athlete in the past two weeks to secure future plans after the current school year is over.
She joined softball players Jessica Cannon and Avery Jordan to ink during the fall signing period. Rice will be next in an extensive list of McDowell alumni over the years to have attended Montreat College. One of those alumni is current McDowell head coach Jennifer Kinninger, who is very excited to see Rice get this opportunity.
“Daisy has been a hard worker for us the past four years from the jayvees up to the varsity. She has a great attitude and for her to get this opportunity, I’m proud of her,” said Kinninger. “I’m excited not only as a coach but as someone who also went to Montreat. I am excited that she is getting the chance to experience going there and growing as a player and as a person off the court.”
Rice noted that her decision to sign with Montreat came over the past couple months as she had considered Belmont-Abbey and Southern Virginia College before making the choice to attend the Black Mountain institution following a visit in October.
“I went there a couple months ago and liked the campus and the players in the basketball program and was impressed,” said Rice. “That visit was probably the deciding factor for me. I had some interest in Belmont-Abbey but decided that Montreat was the best option.”
Montreat will be gaining not only an intelligent player on the court but in the classroom as well, Rice currently holds a 4.3 GPA at McDowell High and plans to pursue a degree in pre-med.
Rice will be entering her third season of varsity basketball when McDowell’s season begins on Jan. 5. Over the past two seasons, she has been utilized more as a ballhandler and rebounder for Kinninger. Rice averaged 5.9 points a game last season and with the departure of multiple key players from last year, Rice will be looked upon to take on a bigger role offensively this season.
The Lady Cavs have already started their season in the Appalachian Athletic Conference with a 5-4 mark and are 4-3 in league play.
