Lady Titans' Rice headed to Montreat

McDowell High School’s Daisy Rice is a blue-collar athlete as a member of the Lady Titans basketball program.

Her hard work and dedication have paid off in a big way this week as Rice signed with Montreat College to play basketball next season.

Rice, who is also member of the McDowell volleyball team, is the third senior athlete in the past two weeks to secure future plans after the current school year is over.

She joined softball players Jessica Cannon and Avery Jordan to ink during the fall signing period. Rice will be next in an extensive list of McDowell alumni over the years to have attended Montreat College. One of those alumni is current McDowell head coach Jennifer Kinninger, who is very excited to see Rice get this opportunity.

“Daisy has been a hard worker for us the past four years from the jayvees up to the varsity. She has a great attitude and for her to get this opportunity, I’m proud of her,” said Kinninger. “I’m excited not only as a coach but as someone who also went to Montreat. I am excited that she is getting the chance to experience going there and growing as a player and as a person off the court.”