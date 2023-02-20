After a multi-year hiatus from the 4A state playoffs, the McDowell Lady Titans return to post season play on Tuesday.

McDowell (16-9) was selected at an at-large bid Saturday evening when the North Carolina High School Athletic Association released its basketball playoff pairings. The number 29-seed Lady Titans will travel to Huntersville to face the four-seed North Mecklenburg Lady Vikings in the opening round of the 4A West Region with a 6 p.m. tip slated Tuesday at North Meck.

McDowell will make its first state playoff appearance since February 2020 when the team faced East Forsyth in the playoff opener, eventually losing by a 55-38 score. The playoff berth is a reward for a Lady Titans program that is turning around its fortunes after a couple rough seasons. McDowell went 3-6 in the truncated COVID-season of 2020-21 and then 6-17 a year ago, missing out on consecutive seasons.

Things have turned around significantly for McDowell this season as they have improved a total of 10 games in the winner’s column, giving the programs its highest win total since the 2018-19 campaign when the finished 17-10. The Lady Titans will face of with a North Mecklenburg squad that had won 19 straight contests before a 69-53 loss to Mallard Creek last Friday.

Regardless of the challenge, the Lady Titans are ready to face it head on.

“We’re obviously very excited to be back in the state playoffs and to have an opportunity against a very good North Meck team,” said McDowell head coach Zack McCartha. “We’re ready to go out there and compete as hard as we can. That’s been our motto all season to go out there and work as hard as possible.”

The Lady Vikings, regular season champions of the Queen City Athletic Conference, are led by a trio of upper classmen starting with senior guard Naveah Farmer. She leads the team in scoring at 17.1 points a game. Farmer has been a prolific scorer, exceeding the 30-point plateau on three separate occasions this season. Farmer also leads the team in assists (5.8) and steals (5.2) per game.

Kairah Dixon Booker (14.4 ppg) and Boston Bates (12.8 ppg) give North Meck three solid scoring options to choose from. Booker leads the team in rebounds at over eight per contest and is third in steals.

McDowell’s roster, in contrast, has a pair of sophomores that have carried the load in production this season. Guard Kensly Stewart has led the team in scoring at 11.2 points a contest and is second in assists (2.2 apg) and steals (2.9). Sage Young is second in scoring at just over seven points per contest but in her last five contests, she has averaged in double figures. Young shot at a 40-percent clip from the three-point line during Mountain Athletic Conference play. Both Stewart and Young were named All Mountain Athletic Conference second team members last week.

Titans miss out on playoff berth

The McDowell Titans, with last Wednesday’s 58-51 loss to A.C. Reynolds at the Mountain Athletic Conference Tournament, officially ended their 2022-23 season.

The Titans finished with a 13-12 mark overall, but it was a tale of two different seasons for a team that took a while to get some of its players adjusted to varsity-level basketball. After starting the season with a 3-7 mark, McDowell won 10 if of its final 15 contests to guarantee an above .500 record. The team grew exponentially as the season progressed. In the MAC, the Titans hovered around the third-place spot most of the league schedule and within a game of first place going into the last week of the regular season.

“We’ve said it a lot this season it seems like but for us to begin like we did and finish up where we did says a lot about the growth of our team,” said McDowell coach Brian Franklin. “We have most of these kids coming back for us next season, if they’ll continue to work hard and improve, we can have a good team going into next season.

One player who adjusted to varsity play quickly was sophomore Rylan Parkins, who received first team all-conference honors last week. Parkins averaged 15.6 points and 10 rebounds a game shooting 56-percent from the field and 75 percent from the foul line.

Eli Elliott (9.5 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.0 spg) and senior Jeremiah Ellis (9.0 ppg, 4.0 rpg) were McDowell’s second- and third-leading producers this season.