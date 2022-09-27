Lady Titans play at Asheville Muni

The Mountain 3A/4A Conference girls’ golf season continued on last Monday with the Lady Titans participating in a round at Asheville Municipal along with the other members of the league.

Anna Silver participated for the first time this season and recorded a 9-hole score of 55. Gracie Patterson finished at 56, Claudia Taylor and Rileigh Queen both had 57 to give McDowell a similar group of four. Noel Carson finished with a 76.

Among the participants who played all 18 holes, North Buncombe’s Becca Mull continued her strong play with a 73 for the best round of the day. Asheville’s Lil Carcel posted a 79. Roberson’s Bryn Bishop scored an 81.

The end-of-season conference championships are Oct. 11 at Cummings Cove and Oct. 12 at Marion Lake Club. The league teams will play at Etowah Thursday.