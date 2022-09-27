 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lady Titans play at Asheville Muni

  • Updated
  • 0
Lady Titans play at Asheville Muni

McDowell's Kaylin Darveaux putts during a recent match at Marion Lake Club.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

The Mountain 3A/4A Conference girls’ golf season continued on last Monday with the Lady Titans participating in a round at Asheville Municipal along with the other members of the league.

Anna Silver participated for the first time this season and recorded a 9-hole score of 55. Gracie Patterson finished at 56, Claudia Taylor and Rileigh Queen both had 57 to give McDowell a similar group of four. Noel Carson finished with a 76.

Among the participants who played all 18 holes, North Buncombe’s Becca Mull continued her strong play with a 73 for the best round of the day. Asheville’s Lil Carcel posted a 79. Roberson’s Bryn Bishop scored an 81.

The end-of-season conference championships are Oct. 11 at Cummings Cove and Oct. 12 at Marion Lake Club. The league teams will play at Etowah Thursday.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lady Titans fall to A.C. Reynolds

Lady Titans fall to A.C. Reynolds

Coming off its first Mountain 3A/4A Conference win of the season Tuesday, the McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team gave it a valiant effort be…

Titans run in Watauga meet

Titans run in Watauga meet

The Titans and Lady Titans competed in the Fire Tower Project at Appalachian State University and held on the Mountaineers’ home course in Boone.

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Surfing legend Chris Davidson reportedly killed in bar brawl