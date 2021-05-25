Lady Titans place second in home NWC meet

The field events continue to be the strong suit for the McDowell Titans and Lady Titans, as both teams dominated the jumps and throws at a home track meet Monday.
The Lady Titans scored 30 of their 52 points on jumps and throws to finish second behind Watauga (143 points). South Caldwell (36) and St. Stephens (15) rounded out the field.
Meanwhile, the Titans scored all but 10 of their 57 points in the field and placed third behind Watauga (108) and South Caldwell (63). St. Stephens (30) finished fourth.
The Lady Titans placed first third and fifth in the shot put. Ara Taylor (28 feet, 10 inches) placed first, Kelsey McPeters second and Anna Carroll third. Carroll (94-2) captured second place, McPeters third and Hunter Wiseman fifth in the discus.
Jamaya Sanders (4-4) placed second in the high jump and Claudia Taylor took third in the long jump and pole vault and fourth in the triple jump.
The Lady Titans scored a win in the 100 meters, with Peyton Arrowood running a 13.59 to take first place. Jayden Ledbetter finished fourth. Maribel Kunzle placed third in the 300-meter hurdles. Piper West was third in the 100-meter hurdles.
McDowell also got points from the 4x200 and 4x100 relay teams.
The Titans were similarly successful in the field, led by Trevor Kettles’ victories in the shot and discus. Kettles (147 feet) placed first in the discus – besting his own school-record throw – while Jake Marsh took second, Shawn Wild fourth and Jonathan Hall fifth.
Kettles’ shot put of 42-06 was also good for first place, while Marsh took second and Derek Meany finished fifth.
In the long jump, Carson Ward (19-8) finished second, Riley Moore third and Seth Baird fourth. Moore took second in the triple jump (39-4) and Juan Santes took third. Baird was second in the pole vault (13 feet) and Cal Stevenson finished third. Jackson Marsh took fourth in the 100 meters.
McDowell also scored points with its 4x800, 4x100, 4x400 and 4x200 relay teams
Next up for McDowell is the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference championship meet at Freedom Thursday, June 4.