Lady Titans outlast Watauga for 2nd straight win

With the help of three players scoring in double figures, the McDowell Lady Titans earned a 61-50 win on the road at Watauga on Wednesday night.

The victory improves McDowell to 2-1 on the young season and gives them an important win on the first road trip of the season.

The Lady Titans have had a lot of struggles inside of Lentz-Eggers Gymnasium in recent times, having lost up there the past four seasons, each time by double figures.

The last road win in Boone before Wednesday night was in Dec. 2012, when the two battled in a nonconference game. Based on the first set of projections on the next realignment slated for the fall of this year, this could possibly be McDowell’s last visit to Boone, at least as a conference member for the foreseeable future.

The focus offensively was very much the same as it was a few nights ago in the St. Stephens win, and that was to get the ball inside to Naliyah Boyce. And for the second consecutive game, the senior did not disappoint as she led all scorers in the game with 24 points, 14 rebounds, three assists and a pair of blocks. Boyce’s 16 second-half points helped spur the momentum in McDowell’s favor.

Boyce’s production also helped open opportunities for other players on the floor.