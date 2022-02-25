Lady Titans open with 3-3 ties against Freedom

The McDowell Lady Titans opened the 2022 soccer season with a 3-3 tie against the Freedom Patriots at Titan Stadium Thursday.

The game was tightly contested throughout, with the Patriots rallying for the tying goal in the last minute of play. Since it was a non-conference match, there was no overtime period.

For the Lady Titans, it was the first non-loss to Freedom in at least 10 matches, said head coach Seth Hunt.

McDowell scored the first two goals of the match. Junior Naomi DeJesus opened the scoring and senior Jennifer Garcia scored the second goal.

Freedom rallied to tie the game by halftime.

Garcia found the net again in the second half for a 3-2 lead, and the two clubs slugged it out the rest of the way. Hunt said the game “was a brutal tug-of-war over control of the game with the Patriots and Titans going toe-to-toe for the last 20 minutes of play.”

Lady Titans sophomore goalkeeper Monserrat Altamarino made six saves in the first half. Sophomore Becca Lewis took over after the break and made nine saves.