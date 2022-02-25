Lady Titans open with 3-3 ties against Freedom

The McDowell Lady Titans opened the 2022 soccer season with a 3-3 tie against the Freedom Patriots at Titan Stadium Thursday.
The game was tightly contested throughout, with the Patriots rallying for the tying goal in the last minute of play. Since it was a non-conference match, there was no overtime period.
For the Lady Titans, it was the first non-loss to Freedom in at least 10 matches, said head coach Seth Hunt.
McDowell scored the first two goals of the match. Junior Naomi DeJesus opened the scoring and senior Jennifer Garcia scored the second goal.
Freedom rallied to tie the game by halftime.
Garcia found the net again in the second half for a 3-2 lead, and the two clubs slugged it out the rest of the way. Hunt said the game “was a brutal tug-of-war over control of the game with the Patriots and Titans going toe-to-toe for the last 20 minutes of play.”
Lady Titans sophomore goalkeeper Monserrat Altamarino made six saves in the first half. Sophomore Becca Lewis took over after the break and made nine saves.
Juniors Jasmine Sorto, Marissa Miller and Piper West and sophomore Valentina Trujillo each had an assist for the Lady Titans. Junior Kameron Banks also stopped a shot. Hunt said the defensive efforts of junior captain Abby Stepp and sisters Taylor and Hannah Poore were crucial in keeping the game close.
McDowell is on the road at Watauga next Tuesday. The Lady Titans are at South Caldwell next Wednesday and host South Caldwell Friday.
McDowell Lady Titans soccer schedule 2022
Date Opp. Time
Feb. 24 Freedom (3-3 tie)
March 1 @Watauga 6 p.m.
March 2 @South Caldwell TBA
March 4 South Caldwell TBA
March 9 Watauga 6 p.m.
March 18 Hibriten 6 p.m.
March 21 @T.C. Roberson 6:30
March 28 North Buncombe TBA
March 30 Enka 6:30
Apr. 1 R-S Central 6 p.m.
Apr. 4 @Asheville 6:30
Apr. 6 @Erwin 6:45
Apr. 12 @R-S Central 6 p.m.
Apr. 19 A.C. Reynolds 6:45
Apr. 21 T.C. Roberson 6:30