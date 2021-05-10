Lady Titans open tennis season 2-0

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team opened its 2021 season with a pair of non-conference victories last week.

McDowell defeated R-S Central and Patton by identical 5-4 scores to start 2-0. The Lady Titans don’t return to the court until Wednesday, May 19, when they kick off Northwestern 3A/4A Conference action against St. Stephens at home (4 p.m. start).

Against R-S Central, McDowell scored wins in all three doubles matches to make up for a 4-2 deficit in singles matches.

Second seed Madi Smith shut out Kadence Hopper 8-0, and third seed Mary Grace Smith defeated Aslynn Kemton 9-7 for the Lady Titans’ wins in singles.

In doubles, Paige Shaw and Madi Smith beat Emily Huddleston and Hopper 8-3. Mary Grace Smith and Kylie Handy teamed up to defeat their opponents 8-4. Claire Surphlis and Avaughni Thomas beat Emma and Grace Rogers 8-1.

Shaw fell to Huddleson 8-5 at the top seed. Handy dropped a 9-7 loss to Jesilyn Rippy at No. 4. At No. 5, Ada Knox defeated Surphlis 8-6. Aubrey Perry beat Thomas 8-2 at the sixth seed.

In the win over Patton, the two clubs split the singles matches right down the middle, but the Lady Titans took two of three in doubles for the narrow, 5-4 win.