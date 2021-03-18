Lady Titans open soccer season with pair of tough losses

The first week of girls’ soccer action started this week and the McDowell Lady Titans, while not picking up a victory, played hard until the end against one of the better teams in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference.

McDowell fell 6-0 to the Watauga Lady Pioneers in the season opener Monday.

The Lady Pioneers opened the game with a blistering series of attacks, scoring four goals within the opening 20 minutes of play. Once the Lady Titans regained their composure, seniors Danae Lagos and Olivia Atkinson tried to lead the offense in applying pressure on Watauga.

Though no goals were scored by McDowell, the Lady Titans showed grit and heart in their efforts to try to get back into the game. Second-half play found both teams evenly matched, with the Lady Titans still failing to find the back of the net, but putting much-needed pressure on Watauga. The Pioneers would go on to score two more goals in the second half.

On Wednesday the Lady Titans went on the road to Taylorsville and fell 1-0 in overtime to the Lady Cougars.

The team had its opportunities at the net. Atkinson, Lagos and Annukah Burleson had two shot attempts apiece in the match.

McDowell returns home on Monday against South Caldwell.