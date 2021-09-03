Lady Titans open golf season at Black Mountain GC

The McDowell Lady Titans ventured to the beautiful fairways and greens of Black Mountain Golf Course Thursday afternoon to participate in a conference outing.

Asheville High’s Lil Carrel led the field on Thursday, posting an even-par 35. She was followed by A.C. Reynolds golfer Gigi Nagy at 1-over par (36). North Buncombe’s Bekka Mull was third with a score of 43.

McDowell‘s Ashton Kirkland was fourth overall at 10-over (45). Junior Laci Patton finished with a 62. Claudia Taylor and Gracie Patterson both shot 63 and freshman golfer Riley Queen had a 67 in her debut.

McDowell will host next week’s match at Marion Lake Club on Thursday afternoon.

Instead of competing via a running total from all the conference matches, The Mountain 3A/4A Conference will determine its West Regional qualifiers in a two-day conference championship on Oct. 11 and 12. The opening round will take place at Etowah.