It was an offensive onslaught from the first pitch.

The McDowell Lady Titans opened Mountain Athletic Conference play with a 24-0 blowout win over the T.C. Roberson Lady Rams.

The final score does not leave much to the imagination as McDowell (4-2, 1-0) dominated from the start, jumping out to a 12-0 lead after two innings and then a nine-run third all but guaranteed that they mercy rule would kick in after five innings of play.

The Lady Titans had 18 hits in total. Center fielder Abby Wyatt had four hits in the game, two of those being doubles. She drove in and scored four runs from the three-spot in the batting order. The junior is off to a blistering start in the first six contests with a .714 batting average and 16 RBI’s in 22 plate appearances.

Karlie Kemper, Miranda Wall (3 RBI’s) and Lilly Williams added three hits each and Maris Suttles (4 RBI’s) had two hits.

Two of the hits from Kemper left the ballpark. Her second inning three-run blast to left center made it an 11-0 game in the second inning.

Hits also came from Addie Staton who ripped a two-run homer to center in the first. Sage Young, Emily Denton and Emma Washburn also had a piece apiece in the rout.

The freshmen duo of Kinsley McKinney and Layla Presnell accounted for the five shutout frames. McKinney tossed one-hit over three innings, striking out three and walking one.

McDowell batted around in all four innings at the plate. The bottom of the first began with a double to left by Young. After a groundout by Washburn moved Young over to third, an infield hit by Wyatt put the Lady Titans in front 1-0.

The rest of the inning consisted of a walk by Wall, a two-run double by Kemper and then Staton’s two run blast to straightaway center.

In the second, the first five McDowell batters reached. Washburn singled, Wyatt delivered an RBI double. Wall singled to bring in one run, Suttles reached on a fielder's choice. And then Kemper’s bomb to left center put the Lady Titans into double digits.

McDowell battled Draughn in a non-conference game Wednesday afternoon and will be on the road next Tuesday at North Buncombe.