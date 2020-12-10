Lady Titans' Jordan signs with N.C. Wesleyan

McDowell High School’s fast-pitch softball program will have a second member of its senior class continuing to play softball after high school, as utility player Avery Jordan made it official last week. Jordan will attend Div. III North Carolina Wesleyan in the fall of 2021.

After a visit to the college, located in Rocky Mount, Jordan came away impressed with what N.C. Wesleyan had to offer and made a quick decision to commit.

“Being able to go has always been a dream of mine and for a while I didn’t think it was going to happen,” said Jordan, “but I was invited for a visit and the staff really sold me on the place and that made it hard to turn down.

“I feel like the opportunity is there not only to get an education but the opportunity to continue playing softball.”

Jordan, in two varsity seasons, has been used as a utility player, filling in at different areas on the field, but that will likely change next spring as the senior will be looked upon to take on a more significant role.

McDowell head coach Catriona Young has noted Jordan’s continued improvement from day one in the program, and sees that as a big reason why Jordan is getting an opportunity at the Division III school.