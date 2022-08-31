Lady Titans hang tough in loss to Blackhawks

The McDowell Lady Titans were competitive in several losses but fell to the North Buncombe Blackhawks 6-3 in Mountain 3A/4A Conference tennis action Monday.

McDowell (0-2) won a pair of singles matches and a doubles match.

Second seed Emma Washburn defeated Alixanna Shelton 6-4, 6-1. At No. 4, Tessa Ross scored a 1-6, 6-4, 11-9 tiebreaker against Olivia Shimansky.

McDowell’s doubles win came at the second spot where Washburn and Maris Suttles teamed up to beat Kyra Sowell and Sofia Fernandez 9-7 in a close one.

The rest of the matches went North Buncombe’s way.

Evelyn Merrell defeated Kylie Handy 6-1, 6-1 at the top seed. At No. 3, Sowell beat Claire Surphlis 6-2, 6-1.

Anna Svetlov won a tight one over Suttles at the fifth seed, prevailing 7-6 (7-5), 7-5. At No. 6, Fernandez defeated McKinna Young 6-2, 6-3.

In the other doubles matches, Merrell and Shimansky clipped Surphlis and Handy 8-6. Svetlov and Greta Erickson beat Ross and Young 8-2 in the other doubles match.

The Lady Titans hosted Enka on Thursday afternoon (4 p.m.).