Lady Titans hammer Watauga in opener

You could not have asked for a better start to the 2021 season if you are the McDowell Lady Titans softball team.

An early barrage of runs plus a dominant pitching effort resulted in a 14-0 shutout of the Lady Pioneers on Monday evening at Titan Field.

One of the seniors on Coach Catriona Young’s squad set the tone early. Leadoff hitter and shortstop Jessica Cannon blasted a home run to left-center, giving McDowell a 1-0 lead.

That was the catalyst to a four-run first. Third baseman Madi Smith, left fielder Emma Washburn and center fielder Addie Brown also had a hit each, and Washburn and Brown’s each drove in a run in the frame.

After retiring the Lady Pioneers in the second in order, the Lady Titans tacked on four more runs in the second, highlighted by an infield hit from freshmen Abby Wyatt, an RBI bunt single by Smith and a run-scoring double by catcher Gracie Rice making it 8-0.

The early offensive surge was more than enough for Wyatt and senior Avery Jordan who combined for one-hit ball over five innings. A one-out basehit to center by Watauga’s Taylor Replogle broke up a no-hit bid.