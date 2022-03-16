Lady Titans hammer Roberson in league opener

An early inning onslaught was all the McDowell Lady Titans softball team needed in an 11-2 thumping of T.C. Roberson in the The Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener for both squads Tuesday.

The win snaps a brief, two-game skid for McDowell (4-2 overall, 1-0 TMC) and gives the team an early advantage on the 4A portion of the league race. A.C. Reynolds lost 6-1 to North Buncombe on Tuesday and Asheville has yet to play a conference game.

After giving up a first-inning run, the Lady Titans erupted with three runs in the second inning and six more in the third, busting the game open early.

Karlie Kemper produced a one-out, RBI triple to right-center, tying the score 1-1. Brooklynn Farmer followed with a single to left and made it all the way around to third due to a fielding error, scoring Kemper and giving McDowell a 2-1 lead. Farmer eventually scored on a wild pitch for the third run of the frame.

In the next inning, Sage Young ripped a triple down the right-field line. She scored on a fielding error at first base allowing Miranda Wall to reach, making it 4-1.