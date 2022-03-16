Lady Titans hammer Roberson in league opener

An early inning onslaught was all the McDowell Lady Titans softball team needed in an 11-2 thumping of T.C. Roberson in the The Mountain 3A/4A Conference opener for both squads Tuesday.
The win snaps a brief, two-game skid for McDowell (4-2 overall, 1-0 TMC) and gives the team an early advantage on the 4A portion of the league race. A.C. Reynolds lost 6-1 to North Buncombe on Tuesday and Asheville has yet to play a conference game.
After giving up a first-inning run, the Lady Titans erupted with three runs in the second inning and six more in the third, busting the game open early.
Karlie Kemper produced a one-out, RBI triple to right-center, tying the score 1-1. Brooklynn Farmer followed with a single to left and made it all the way around to third due to a fielding error, scoring Kemper and giving McDowell a 2-1 lead. Farmer eventually scored on a wild pitch for the third run of the frame.
In the next inning, Sage Young ripped a triple down the right-field line. She scored on a fielding error at first base allowing Miranda Wall to reach, making it 4-1.
The run-producing plays later in the inning included a two-run single by Farmer, an RBI hit by Kirstin Kemper and a sacrifice fly to right by Emma Washburn.
The abundance of scoring allowed the pitching staff to perform largely pressure-free. Abby Wyatt recorded the win, going four scoreless innings of relief allowing three hits, striking out three and walking one.
Wyatt came on for Farmer (3 IP, 2R, 6H, 4K, 2BB, HBP), who allowed the first three runners of the fourth inning to reach before being replaced.
McDowell jumps back outside of league play on Thursday, traveling to Draughn.