Lady Titans get off to slow start, fall to talented Watauga squad

BOONE – It is virtually impossible to win a basketball game in the first quarter, but you can most assuredly go a long way toward losing one.
The McDowell Lady Titans struggled out of the gate Tuesday evening and couldn’t overcome a big, early deficit in a 71-47 road loss to the Watauga Lady Pioneers.
For coach Zack McCartha’s team, Tuesday’s battle was against undoubtedly the toughest opponent yet for the youthful Lady Titans, and they showed spurts of competing against a 7-1 Watauga squad that has proven itself one of the best girls’ teams in western North Carolina in the early season.
The problem came in the early stages when the Lady Pioneers’ half-court, 1-3-1 defense created a lot of chaos. Three McDowell turnovers in the first minute of play led to an immediate 7-0 score that eventually snowballed into a 12-0 deficit in the first two minutes.
Faith Laws ended the opening salvo at the 5:43 mark with a corner three-ball. But that was a temporary respite as the Lady Pioneers responded with 12 more unanswered points to enjoy a commanding 24-3 lead in just under six minutes of game time.
Regardless of the experience level on the court, that kind of an early hole is hard to recover from.
“Our girls were a little nervous to begin with, they were shell-shocked initially,” said McCartha. “And Watauga came out shooting the ball well. That didn’t help matters.”
As rough as the first six minutes were, McDowell (3-3) finally regained some composure and starting going to work trying to reduce the deficit.
In the final two minutes of the frame, the Watauga lead was reduced to 16 points. The Lady Titans compounded that by a good second quarter, outscoring Watauga by an 18-12 clip to trail by just a 10-point margin at the break, 38-28.
Laws had nine of her team-high 15 points in the first half, including back-to-back, long-range bombs in the final minute of the half to give the team some life.
The Lady Pioneers were not going to let McDowell continue to build some steam into the second half. A quick, 6-0 run snowballed into a 19-4 third-quarter advantage that put the game back out of reach.
“I was really proud of how our girls responded in the second quarter and battled and hung around in the game,” said McCartha. “I think there are a lot of positives you can take from that. Watauga is a good basketball team and we knew it was going to be a challenge on their court. We hope to use this experience to become a better basketball team.”
Freshman guard Sage Young (4 rebounds, 3 assists, 2 steals) scored a season-high nine points off the bench on Tuesday. Peyton McPeters (5 rebounds, 3 assists) had six points. Starters Emma England and Tayla Carson finished with five points each. Brooklyn Thompson scored four points and Abby Wyatt finished with three points.
Watauga had three in double figures, included talented freshman guard Kate Sears, who topped all scorers with 22 points. Brooke Scheffler added 13 and Charlotte Torgerson had 10 points.
McDowell’s varsity girls will not be in action at Asheville tongtonight ithdue to a current COVID quarantine within the Lady Cougars program.
The Lady Titans’ next game will be Wednesday, Dec. 29 against East Burke in the second annual McDowell Christmas Tournament (5 p.m. start).