Lady Titans get off to slow start, fall to talented Watauga squad

“Our girls were a little nervous to begin with, they were shell-shocked initially,” said McCartha. “And Watauga came out shooting the ball well. That didn’t help matters.”

As rough as the first six minutes were, McDowell (3-3) finally regained some composure and starting going to work trying to reduce the deficit.

In the final two minutes of the frame, the Watauga lead was reduced to 16 points. The Lady Titans compounded that by a good second quarter, outscoring Watauga by an 18-12 clip to trail by just a 10-point margin at the break, 38-28.

Laws had nine of her team-high 15 points in the first half, including back-to-back, long-range bombs in the final minute of the half to give the team some life.

The Lady Pioneers were not going to let McDowell continue to build some steam into the second half. A quick, 6-0 run snowballed into a 19-4 third-quarter advantage that put the game back out of reach.