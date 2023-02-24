The start of the 2023 regular season is Monday and the McDowell Lady Titans softball team is ready to take that next step.

The first two-weeks of practice has been a slow testing period for Catriona Young’s team as five members of the varsity squad — two of them expected to start in the middle infield — were still participating in basketball. That allowed Coach Young to work with different combinations in practice. One good outcome from that is she has found her group to be flexible in terms of where they can play on the field.

“One thing we do have is flexibility on the roster and it allows us to put different combinations out there that I feel can contribute should the opportunity come up,” said Young.

The good news is all of her assets are available as basketball has ended. Now focus can go on the upcoming season that begins with a road trip to R-S Central on Monday (6 p.m. varsity only)

Eleven of the 13 players on this year’s roster had varsity experience in 2022 with most of them playing extensively. The hope is the team can improve off a 13-10 record and can put themselves in contention for the Mountain Athletic Conference Championship.

Last season, Young relied heavily on sophomore Sage Young and junior centerfielder Abby Wyatt to carry the pitching load. While both provided a solid 1-2 option for the Lady Titans it did create at times the necessity of putting out a lineup that wasn’t as strong defensively. This season may provide a solution to that problem as freshmen Kinsley McKinney joins the program.

“Kinsley is a talented kid and we want to give her opportunities on the mound early on," added Young. “I believe for her it’s a case of getting out there and getting the nerves out of the way. The good news is that if Kinsley were to settle in and gain confidence it allows us the chance to put the best possible team out there behind her.”

Young also believes that her duo from last season is also ready should a worst-case scenario happen.

“Should we have to go back to what we did last season, those two are going to be ready regardless.”

Last season, McDowell offensively was successful when getting on base and getting in and that should continue in 2023. Back for another year are four starters that hit at least .360 last season. Catcher Gracie Rice hit .458 with one homerun, 11 extra-base hits in total and 17 RBI’s in 48 at bats. Rice will continue to see time as the primary catcher on the roster but can play the corner infield spots as well. Not only will the team look for her to produce at the plate but also rely on her ability to lead and manage the pitching staff however it evolves.

“It’s always good to have a veteran player behind the plate and I think Gracie is going to have a great season. Her ability and leadership qualities working with our pitchers is going to be an important piece to our success.”

Maris Suttles is expected to be the primary first basemen in 2023. A year ago, Suttles had just two errors in 133 fielding opportunities making her a very reliable glove. Emma Washburn will anchor down second base after being used at a utility player most of last season. Young will be the primary shortstop hitting .368 last season and committing just one error as a freshmen.

Third base will be manned dependent on matchup. Sophomore Miranda Wall (.439 avg, 2 HR’s, 21 RBI’s), the team’s leading hitter and run producer last season, will start on most nights at third but her ability to play just about any infield position makes her extremely valuable. Kierstin Kemper will also get time on the hot corner this season.

The outfield will be manned by Karlie Kemper and Emily Denton on the corners. Kemper hit .364 last season in 10 games. Meanwhile, Denton, after playing on the junior varsity team for two seasons, has impressed so far in the pre-season, especially with her bat.

The rest of the roster will include sophomore outfielder Addie Staton and seniors Lilly Williams and Hannah Killough.