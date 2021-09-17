Lady Titans fall to Roberson

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team dropped an 8-1 decision to the T.C. Roberson Rams Thursday afternoon in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference action at home.

McDowell (0-6) won just one match against the Rams (6-1). The doubles team of Maris Suttles and Emma Washburn won their match, but everything else went Roberson’s way.

Rainie Richards defeated Claire Surphlis 10-1 at the No. 1 seed. At No. 2, Lily Draper defeated Tessa Swepson 10-5. Juliet Creel beat Suttles 10-2 at the third seed.

At No. 4, Mehar Chatha defeated Washburn 10-5. Maya Ciocian beat Stella White 10-1 at the fifth seed. At No. 6, Artemisa Bondzeit beat McKinna Young 10-1.

Surphlis and Swepson dropped their doubles match 8-2. White and Young fell 8-2 in their doubles match.

McDowell travels to Roberson Monday.