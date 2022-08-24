Lady Titans fall to Roberson in tennis opener

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team opened its 2022 season with a home match against the T.C. Roberson Rams Tuesday, falling to Roberson 7-2.

McDowell got both its victories in doubles matches. Emma Washburn and Maris Suttles teamed up to defeat Grace Yang and Maddie Yeatman 8-2. McKinna Young and Kierlan Kelley scored an 8-1 win over Roberson’s Shuyan Chen and Heidi Shepherd.

The other matches went the Rams’ way.

Lauren Denton defeated Kylie Handy 10-4 at the top seed. At No. 2, Erika Fransheska beat Washburn 10-1. Tessa Ross fell to Rainie Richards 10-3 at the third seed.

Suttles dropped a 10-8 decision to Kara Lynch at the fourth seed. At No. 5, Young fell 10-4 to Zoe Schruckmayr. Kelley lost to Mehar Chatha 10-3 at the sixth seed.

In the other doubles match, Handy and Ross fell 8-1 to Denton and Fransheska.

McDowell is on the road at North Buncombe Monday.