Lady Titans fall to R-S Central

The McDowell Lady Titans had a golden opportunity to ring up their first win of the season against the R-S Central Hilltoppers Friday night, but ended up on the wrong end of a 4-1 score.

McDowell (0-9 overall, 0-3 The Mountain 3A/4A Conference) was tied with R-S Central, who had only one win prior to Friday, in the first half, but Central scored twice more before the break and added a second-half goal to account for the final.

The Lady Titans suffered from some controversial calls, with at least 10 calls for offsides in the game, according to McDowell head coach Seth Hunt.

Central was up 1-0 when Piper West took a great pass from Valentina Trujillo and found the bac of the net with a blistering shot that evened the count.

Unfortunately, the Lady Titans couldn’t score again, as R-S Central’s goalkeeper made more than 10 second-half saves to preserve the lead.

McDowell returned to TMC play Monday at Asheville. Results were not available at press time. The Lady Titans are on the road at Erwin Wednesday. McDowell had another chance at R-S Central next Tuesday in Rutherfordton.