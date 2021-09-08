Lady Titans fall to Freedom in marathon match

The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team found themselves in a long, drawn-out affair on Tuesday night, losing to Freedom in four games at Crump-Rogers Gymnasium.

The match, which lasted in excess of two hours in time, featured several large rallies throughout by both squads. Two of the games came down to a two-point margin and a third game was decided by just four points.

Freedom was in cruise control in the first game, up 24-16. However, an eight-point rally by McDowell (0-2 overall, 0-1 TMC) abruptly tied the score. All eight of those points came with Katie Davis (12 assists, 5 kills, 3 aces) at serve. The Lady Patriots called timeout with the score even and rebounded with the next two points, ending the rally at 26-24.

Game two was the least competitive in the match as Freedom took it 25-15. The Lady Titans avoided the sweep in the third by scoring 10 of the first 14 points of the game en route to a 25-21 win.

And in the fourth it was another close affair, much like the opener with the Lady Patriots sliding by 26-24.

Molly Gossett recorded 11 kills and three blocks at outside hitter. Kelsy McPeters (7 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces, 2 assists) added six kills. Aubrey Harris and Abby Wyatt (8 digs) finished with five kills each.