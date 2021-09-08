 Skip to main content
Lady Titans fall to Freedom in marathon match
  Updated
The McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team found themselves in a long, drawn-out affair on Tuesday night, losing to Freedom in four games at Crump-Rogers Gymnasium.

The match, which lasted in excess of two hours in time, featured several large rallies throughout by both squads. Two of the games came down to a two-point margin and a third game was decided by just four points.

Freedom was in cruise control in the first game, up 24-16. However, an eight-point rally by McDowell (0-2 overall, 0-1 TMC) abruptly tied the score. All eight of those points came with Katie Davis (12 assists, 5 kills, 3 aces) at serve. The Lady Patriots called timeout with the score even and rebounded with the next two points, ending the rally at 26-24.

Game two was the least competitive in the match as Freedom took it 25-15. The Lady Titans avoided the sweep in the third by scoring 10 of the first 14 points of the game en route to a 25-21 win.

And in the fourth it was another close affair, much like the opener with the Lady Patriots sliding by 26-24.

Molly Gossett recorded 11 kills and three blocks at outside hitter. Kelsy McPeters (7 digs, 4 blocks, 2 aces, 2 assists) added six kills. Aubrey Harris and Abby Wyatt (8 digs) finished with five kills each.

On the back line, McDowell had a workmanlike effort defending Freedom. Addie Brown accumulated 37 digs in the match. Emily Crisp added 14 digs and Landry Kazee had nine digs.

McDowell will have its home opener Thursday against North Buncombe in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference play.

