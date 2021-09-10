Lady Titans fall to Erwin despite strong effort

The McDowell Lady Titans tennis team was highly competitive against the Erwin Warriors Thursday, but still absorbed a 6-3 defeat in The Mountain 3A/4A Conference.

McDowell (0-3) scored a pair of singles wins and one doubles victory in the match.

Second seed Kylie Handy beat Lily Cowan-Kinney 6-3, 1-6, 10-4. Fourth seed Maris Suttles edged Evelyn Lassiter in a hard-fought 6-6 (7-4), 6-6 (3-7), 10-6 decision. Handy and Claire Surphlis teamed up to defeat Cowan-Kinney and Leslie Sanchez.

But Erwin claimed the rest of the individual matches, starting with Jamison Bartley’s narrow tiebreaker win over Surphlis at the top seed by a score of 6-6 (7-4), 6-6 (7-3).

Sanchez stopped Tessa Swepson 6-1, 6-2 at No. 3. Riley Harper beat Emma Washburn 6-1, 6-1 at the fifth seed. Grace Guthrie defeated Stella White 6-1, 6-0 at No. 6.

Guthrie and Harper teamed up to defeat Suttles and Washburn in doubles 8-5. Phelps and Abigail Kaufman topped Swepson and White 8-3.

McDowell hosts North Buncombe Monday.