Lady Titans fall to Draughn
McDowell's Emily Crisp makes a diving effort to keep the ball alive during a recent match.

 Josh Davis/blueridgesportsphotography.com

A rough opening game really set the tone on Monday night as the McDowell Lady Titans volleyball team dropped a nonconference tilt with Draughn in three games.

Still winless on the season, the Lady Titans have now lost seven matches in a row. Draughn commanded control of the match from the opening serve as they scored 22 of the first 30 points. That led to an easy 25-13 score in the first.

McDowell had an opportunity to square things up in the second as they were up by as much as 17-11, however a Lady Wildcats rally on 10 consecutive service points turned game two in their favor, winning it 25-22.

Draughn finished off the sweep with a 25-18 decision in the third to prolong the Lady Titans’ losing streak.

Kelsy McPeters had 14 service points in the match, most of them coming in the second game.

McDowell stepped back into league play Tuesday evening at Erwin. Results were not available at press time. The Lady Titans will host A.C. Reynolds Thursday (4:30 p.m. JV start; 6 p.m. varsity).

