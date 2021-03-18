 Skip to main content
Lady Titans fall to Cougars in final at-bat
  Updated
McDowell’s Lucy Hames delivers a pitch during a recent game. Hames pitched well in a 3-2 loss to Alexander Central Wednesday.

 Josh Davis,

blueridgesportsphotography.com

The McDowell Lady Titans were one out away from getting a huge road win on Wednesday night, but the homestanding Alexander Central Lady Cougars escaped with a 3-2 win in varsity softball action.

McDowell (1-1), trailing 1-0 after two innings, scored twice in the top of the third and held a 2-1 lead going into the seventh.

That’s when the Lady Cougars rallied at the last minute. With two outs in the last frame, shortstop Peyton Price, on a full count, hit a walk-off two-run double.

McDowell pitcher Lucy Hames tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing all three runs on seven hits. Hames struck out and walked one batter each.

The Lady Titans had four hits in the game and also took advantage of four errors made by Alexander Central. Hames, Jessica Cannon (2 RBIs, R) Abby Wyatt and Maris Suttles had a hit apiece.

McDowell returns home to face defending 4A state champion South Caldwell on Monday.

