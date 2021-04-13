Lady Titans fall to Cougars in 4-3 heartbreaker

The McDowell Lady Titans continue to fight hard for their first soccer win of the season, as they dropped a heartbreaking 4-3 contest to Alexander Central on Monday at Titan Stadium.

McDowell (0-6) jumped out to a 2-0 first-half lead.

Senior Danae Lagos opened the scoring with a line-drive shot from outside the box to score McDowell's first goal of the season. Less than two minutes later, Lagos placed a perfect corner kick into play on the opposite goalpost and Jennifer Garcia scored off of a header.

The game was back and forth all night as both teams were tied 3-3 late in the second half before the Lady Cougars capitalized off a defensive error late for what turned out to be the winning goal.

Freshman Yamileta Otero accounted for the other goal scored, placing a beautiful cross pass right at the feet of senior Arijeta Mehaj, who then placed the ball in the back of the net.

McDowell was at home on Tuesday against Hickory. Results were unavailable at press time. The team will be on the road Thursday at South Caldwell.